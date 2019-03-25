Design Proven by Military Use for Mobility in Extreme Conditions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juggernaut, LLC today announced the deployment of its ruggedized

Juggernaut.Case for law enforcement and other first responders. With

over 45,000 cases already fielded for military use, law enforcement

agencies can now embrace this technology while protecting life, property

and evidence in often hazardous environments.

The Juggernaut.Case IMPCT™ is a ruggedized polymer case designed to

protect Apple and Samsung smartphones from drops and impact

(MIL-STD-810G-rated). The lightweight and low-profile case pairs with

various mounts and easily connects to communications platforms. Specific

for law enforcement, IMPCT cases enable the use of mobile apps such as:

Blueforce Solutions, computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems, and Team

Awareness Kit (TAK), empowering agents and officers to employ apps

tailored to LE and public safety.

“Eight years ago, the U.S. Army’s Nett Warrior program began using the

Juggernaut.Case to bring commercial smartphones to the battlefield,”

said Randall Toltzman, principal at Juggernaut. “Now that same

technology supports first responders across law enforcement, fire,

rescue, safety and medical to deploy their phones in even the most

punishing environments.”

By ruggedizing commercial smartphones and tablets, Juggernaut.Case

enables first responders to use their devices no matter the conditions.

And by extending wireless communications wherever they go, law

enforcement agents and officers can more readily deploy mobile

technologies that speed operations and improve safety.

“Juggernaut.Case does a great job protecting smartphones for our force,”

said Chief Russell at the Meade Police Department. “At up to a fifth of

the cost of alternative equipment, Juggernaut.Case meets budget

constraints for adding mobility to our tech, plus provides a

forward-compatible design that extends service life as new smartphones

are released.”

IMPCT cases for Samsung smartphones can leverage Samsung DeX software to

connect to external screens—such as HAVIS touchscreens and keyboards—for

desktop-like control and running virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)

solutions. In effect, smartphones act as the computer for the system

when docked, then go with officers when they leave the vehicle.

The Juggernaut.Case SLEEV™ is also available to protect tablet devices

such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 and Tab S4.

“We are seeing Juggernaut.Case become the industry standard for both

military and first responders,” said Chris Stalzer, principal at

Juggernaut. “And we are excited to bring mobile technology to every

environment with our ruggedized design.”

For more information or to order Juggernaut.Case equipment, cases,

mounts, cables, and other accessories visit www.juggcase.com.

About Juggernaut

Founded in 2000, Juggernaut is the authority in rugged design—bringing

innovation and expertise to products that must survive challenging

environments. The company provides a full range of product development

capabilities, supporting industrial design, engineering and prototyping,

to production release. Juggernaut has built a reputation for excellence

working with key branches of the U.S. military and prime defense

contractors, building unmatched experience in the development of

soldier-borne systems. Uniting the Juggernaut Design and the Juggernaut

Defense teams under one roof, the company brings military-grade rugged

design to the rest of the world. Learn more at https://juggernautdesign.com.

About Juggernaut.Case

Juggernaut.Case is the industry commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) standard

for bringing digital connectivity to the dismounted warfighter or first

responder. Juggernaut’s mission to ruggedize smartphones and tablets for

the battlefield or emergency environment is fulfilled with its diverse

products designed, engineered and manufactured in the United States.

With over 45,000 cases/mounts deployed, Juggernaut.Case supports ATAK,

APASS, Blueforce, computer-aided dispatch (CAD), KILLSWITCH and other

applications running on select Apple and Samsung devices. Learn more at http://www.JuggCase.com.

Contacts

Juggernaut.Case

Chris Stalzer

(602) 790-5222

info@juggdef.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles