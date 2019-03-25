Design Proven by Military Use for Mobility in Extreme Conditions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juggernaut, LLC today announced the deployment of its ruggedized
Juggernaut.Case for law enforcement and other first responders. With
over 45,000 cases already fielded for military use, law enforcement
agencies can now embrace this technology while protecting life, property
and evidence in often hazardous environments.
The Juggernaut.Case IMPCT™ is a ruggedized polymer case designed to
protect Apple and Samsung smartphones from drops and impact
(MIL-STD-810G-rated). The lightweight and low-profile case pairs with
various mounts and easily connects to communications platforms. Specific
for law enforcement, IMPCT cases enable the use of mobile apps such as:
Blueforce Solutions, computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems, and Team
Awareness Kit (TAK), empowering agents and officers to employ apps
tailored to LE and public safety.
“Eight years ago, the U.S. Army’s Nett Warrior program began using the
Juggernaut.Case to bring commercial smartphones to the battlefield,”
said Randall Toltzman, principal at Juggernaut. “Now that same
technology supports first responders across law enforcement, fire,
rescue, safety and medical to deploy their phones in even the most
punishing environments.”
By ruggedizing commercial smartphones and tablets, Juggernaut.Case
enables first responders to use their devices no matter the conditions.
And by extending wireless communications wherever they go, law
enforcement agents and officers can more readily deploy mobile
technologies that speed operations and improve safety.
“Juggernaut.Case does a great job protecting smartphones for our force,”
said Chief Russell at the Meade Police Department. “At up to a fifth of
the cost of alternative equipment, Juggernaut.Case meets budget
constraints for adding mobility to our tech, plus provides a
forward-compatible design that extends service life as new smartphones
are released.”
IMPCT cases for Samsung smartphones can leverage Samsung DeX software to
connect to external screens—such as HAVIS touchscreens and keyboards—for
desktop-like control and running virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI)
solutions. In effect, smartphones act as the computer for the system
when docked, then go with officers when they leave the vehicle.
The Juggernaut.Case SLEEV™ is also available to protect tablet devices
such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2 and Tab S4.
“We are seeing Juggernaut.Case become the industry standard for both
military and first responders,” said Chris Stalzer, principal at
Juggernaut. “And we are excited to bring mobile technology to every
environment with our ruggedized design.”
For more information or to order Juggernaut.Case equipment, cases,
mounts, cables, and other accessories visit www.juggcase.com.
About Juggernaut
Founded in 2000, Juggernaut is the authority in rugged design—bringing
innovation and expertise to products that must survive challenging
environments. The company provides a full range of product development
capabilities, supporting industrial design, engineering and prototyping,
to production release. Juggernaut has built a reputation for excellence
working with key branches of the U.S. military and prime defense
contractors, building unmatched experience in the development of
soldier-borne systems. Uniting the Juggernaut Design and the Juggernaut
Defense teams under one roof, the company brings military-grade rugged
design to the rest of the world. Learn more at https://juggernautdesign.com.
About Juggernaut.Case
Juggernaut.Case is the industry commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) standard
for bringing digital connectivity to the dismounted warfighter or first
responder. Juggernaut’s mission to ruggedize smartphones and tablets for
the battlefield or emergency environment is fulfilled with its diverse
products designed, engineered and manufactured in the United States.
With over 45,000 cases/mounts deployed, Juggernaut.Case supports ATAK,
APASS, Blueforce, computer-aided dispatch (CAD), KILLSWITCH and other
applications running on select Apple and Samsung devices. Learn more at http://www.JuggCase.com.
