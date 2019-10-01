Homebuilder continues to expand its Tucson-area presence with Arroyo Reserve and Desert Point, two communities that offer exceptional personalization at an affordable price
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KBH #ENERGYSTAR--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new residential communities, Arroyo Reserve and Desert Point. The new Tucson neighborhoods are situated in highly desirable locations and offer a large selection of affordably priced and well-designed floor plans, making them particularly attractive to new homebuyers.
“KB Home offers a variety of new-home communities in the Tucson area,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “Our pricing in Tucson starts in the $170,000s, giving home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new, personalized KB home in a desirable neighborhood at a price that fits their needs.”
KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable base price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. All homes built surpass ENERGY STAR® certification standards, meaning the homes have substantially lower monthly utility costs when compared to typical resale homes. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they feel like they have a real partner in the process.
KB Home’s newest Tucson community, Arroyo Reserve, is a perfect example of how the homebuilder works to make new homeownership achievable. The community’s popular Eastside location is near parks, recreation and golfing as well as Pima Community College and Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Arroyo Reserve offers four one-story floor plans with up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,000 to 1,700 square feet. The new homes at Arroyo Reserve feature desirable design characteristics like great rooms, storage space and designer kitchens. Pricing begins in the $190,000s.
Another popular KB Home community is Desert Point, a collection of one-story new homes located close to Interstates 10 and 19, and convenient to downtown Tucson. The KB Home community is also close to shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Marketplace. The KB homes at Desert Point are available in four distinct one-story floor plans, which range in size from approximately 1,000 to 1,800 square feet with up to four bedrooms and two baths. Pricing begins in the $170,000s.
KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at both Arroyo Reserve and Desert Point, Saturday, October 5, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., during which attendees may tour the elegantly appointed model homes and learn about the benefits of owning a new KB home. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information on KB Home, visit kbhome.com.
About KB Home
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 38 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is giving our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their needs. And as the first builder ever to make every home we build ENERGY STAR® certified, KB Home is able to not only design thoughtful living spaces but ones that lower the cost of homeownership. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.
Contacts
Craig LeMessurier, KB Home
925-580-1583