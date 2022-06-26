ADOT seeks input on Arizona electric-vehicle charging plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a long-range plan to build out a statewide network of EV charging stations with the help of millions of dollars in federal funding.

Over the next five years, Arizona is set to receive $76.5 million through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, ADOT said.

The program is being funded as part of $5 billion made available for EV charging through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

The goal is to deploy a network of EV fast chargers along a network of designated “alternative fuel corridors” — initially, mainly interstate highways — to reduce range anxiety and encourage EV adoption.

Current designated alt-fuel corridors in Arizona are I-10, I-17, I-8 and I-40, along with a short stretch of I1-5 in the northwest corner of the state. Interstate-19 from I-10 to Nogales is a proposed corridor, and additional corridors can be added in the future, ADOT said.

ADOT is seeking input from the public and a wide variety of agency and industry stakeholders, with public outreach including surveys and online and in-person public meetings.

Additional information on those efforts will be provided as available on the study web page, azdot.gov/EVplan, which includes a link to sign up for the EV plan mailing list to receive updates. Or for more information, email: azevplan@azdot.gov.

