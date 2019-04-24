A publicly traded company with as many as 300 employees is eyeing a move into downtown Tucson and the Rio Nuevo Multipurpose Facilities District is offering incentives to lure them here.
On a unanimous vote, the board agreed to give the unnamed company 150 parking spaces for five years and then charge half-price for those spaces five years after that. If a lease is signed of at least 10 years, Rio Nuevo will subsidize six months of rent, capped at $24.50 per square foot.
The company is looking for about 60,000-square-feet of office space.
Brokers say there are not a lot of vacant, high-quality office spaces downtown that size, but one rumored site is the building under development at 75 E. Broadway, between Scott and Sixth avenues.
The 12-story structure is to have two stories of retail on the ground and second floor with the top five stories for office use and the five floors in between for parking.
Rio Nuevo board members would not disclose either the company or the possible location. Other government and economic development officials also declined to give details.
An agreement is expected to be reviewed at Rio Nuevo’s next board meeting in May.
In other action, the Rio Nuevo board reported that while it lamented the cancellation of the hotel development adjacent to the Rialto Theatre site, other downtown hotel projects are moving forward.
A Doubletree hotel is expected to break ground in May at the Tucson Convention Center and the Hilton Hotel at Cathedral Square, on South Stone Avenue between Ochoa and Corral streets, across the street from St. Augustine Cathedral, is expected to break ground by year’s end.