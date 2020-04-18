Private university coming to Tucson has local business leaders lining up to collaborate

Pima College has been working for several years to align its programs to what the local business community needs, so this partnership was a priority, said Chancellor Lee Lambert.

“This will serve as an extension of what PCC has already started,” he said. “Business is a very popular major overall, so we view this partnership as an especially positive option for all our students.”

Barbi Reuter, CEO and principal with Picor Commercial Real Estate Services, is enthused about seeing future employees emerge from the new program.

“We know that partnering with Catholic U will afford us positive connections where we can share insights and opportunities and collaborate with the next generation of leaders,” she said. “As a homegrown Tucson company for 35 years, (Picor) loves to keep talent in this community after graduation.”

Although the university is open to anyone regardless of religious affiliation, it wants to target the growing Hispanic population.