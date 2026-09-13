A bronze statue of Charlie Kirk was vandalized just days after it was unveiled at Turning Point USA's headquarters in the Ahwatukee Foothills.
Artist Quintin McCann designed the statue that depicted Kirk tossing baseball caps in his “FREEDOM” T-shirt, a cross hanging from his neck.
By Sept. 13, the statue was doused in red paint. Kirk's face had a red X through it, and there was red paint splashed on the statue’s neck and hand. A large frowny face was painted on his torso.
A sign nearby, which read “May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving savior,” was also defaced. A photo of Kirk’s face was crossed out and several of the words were scribbled out with paint.
Several police vehicles were parked around the headquarters, located on 48th Street and Baseline Road near the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa. An officer at the scene declined to provide comment.
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While passersby initially took photos of the vandalized sign and statue, police later blocked off the scene with caution tape. By 1:15 p.m., the sign was down and the statue was behind tarps and under a tent. American flags were added to the posts holding up caution tape.
Police received calls about the vandalism around 8:09 a.m., spokesperson Phoebe Crump said.
The incident was under investigation, Crump said.
'They knew what they were doing'
Mesa resident Kyle Elliott said he had driven past the statue several times in the past week, including the night before. As of 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, he said the statue was untouched.
“This is, it’s a tragedy,” Elliott said.
He pointed out the paint on Kirk’s neck and that the name “Jesus” appeared to be almost fully blotted-out by paint.
“Charlie, he was non-violent, and he suffered violence,” Elliott said.
“He didn’t even cuss,” chimed in Jason Agan, another Mesa resident standing nearby.
Agan said the vandalism didn’t appear to be random.
“They knew what they were doing,” Agan said.
Both Agan and Elliott spoke to an increasing political polarization, which Elliott said he believed could intensify after the incident. Agan, who attended a 2025 memorial following Kirk’s death, said his initial thought seeing the statue outside of the Turning Point fence was that it could be vulnerable to vandalism.
“Man, someone’s gonna get it,” he recalled thinking.
Turning Point Action Chief Operating Officer Tyler Bowyer wrote in a post on X when the statue was erected that the statue was placed outside the gates "so that others can enjoy it before it finds its final spot." In response to a comment from a woman concerned about vandalism, Bowyer wrote that it would be moved behind the fence at some point.
Turning Point leaders condemn vandalism
Turning Point officials and allies, including Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, condemned the vandalism and issued a rallying cry to get out the vote.
Turning Point USA contributor and alt-right activist Jack Posobiec wrote in a post on X that there were cameras "all over" the headquarters gate and "the perpetrators WILL be brought to swift justice."
Bowyer wrote on X that leaders of the organization “woke up to radical criminals vandalizing our Headquarters” the morning of Sept. 13.
In a reply to a comment, Bowyer wrote that the suspect was caught on camera and police are investigating.
“Crossing over Charlie’s face, scratching out Jesus and the Cross & spraying red paint on his neck,” Bowyer wrote. “This isn’t the country we want to live in. Arizona is not Gotham.”
Bowyer wrote in another post that he hoped the incident was a “wake up call for conservatives.”
Memorial marked the anniversary of Kirk's killing
Mourners and local leaders had gathered on Sept. 10 to mark one year since Kirk was shot and killed at age 31 during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University. Flowers, American flags and other mementos were piled at the statue’s feet and around the signs on Sept. 13. Many of the flowers had started to dry under the bright sun.
Earlier in the month, a judge determined that the man accused of killing Kirk should stand trial in the death of the conservative activist. Tyler Robinson pleaded not guilty.
Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative powerhouse that blended political organizing, media and fundraising to become a force during the Trump era. Kirk was known for sharing his controversial views on the popular “The Charlie Kirk Show” podcast and by debating liberal students on college campuses.