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A bronze statue of Charlie Kirk was vandalized just days after it was unveiled at Turning Point USA's headquarters in the Ahwatukee Foothills.

Artist Quintin McCann designed the statue that depicted Kirk tossing baseball caps in his “FREEDOM” T-shirt, a cross hanging from his neck.

By Sept. 13, the statue was doused in red paint. Kirk's face had a red X through it, and there was red paint splashed on the statue’s neck and hand. A large frowny face was painted on his torso.

A sign nearby, which read “May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving savior,” was also defaced. A photo of Kirk’s face was crossed out and several of the words were scribbled out with paint.

Several police vehicles were parked around the headquarters, located on 48th Street and Baseline Road near the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa. An officer at the scene declined to provide comment.

While passersby initially took photos of the vandalized sign and statue, police later blocked off the scene with caution tape. By 1:15 p.m., the sign was down and the statue was behind tarps and under a tent. American flags were added to the posts holding up caution tape.

Police received calls about the vandalism around 8:09 a.m., spokesperson Phoebe Crump said.

The incident was under investigation, Crump said.

'They knew what they were doing'

Mesa resident Kyle Elliott said he had driven past the statue several times in the past week, including the night before. As of 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12, he said the statue was untouched.