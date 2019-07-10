Regulators approve massive utility rate hikes for Ajo residents

Ajo residents will see huge utility rate increases spread out over 10 years, under new rates for Ajo Improvement Co. approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission on Wednesday.
Revisiting a rate plan it rejected in May, the utility panel approved a modified version of a rate order recommended by an administrative law judge that will raise water rates for home customers with median usage by about 207%, while hiking sewer rates 337% and electric rates about 95%.
But those rate increases will be phased in over 10 years, instead of seven in the rejected order, under an amendment proposed by Commissioner Sandra Kennedy, and the company has agreed to develop discounted rates for disabled veterans and deployed military members.
Monthly bill impacts under the approved rate plan, which goes into effect Aug. 1, were not immediately available.
Under the scrapped seven-year phase-in, the monthly bill for residential customers with median usage would have risen from $18.40 currently to $23.06 in the first year and to $56.41 by year seven; median sewer bills would have gone from $16.10 currently to $23.89 initially and to $70.32 by the seventh year; and median electric bills would rise from $62.99 now to $75.67 initially and to $182.31 in the final year.
Because the increases will be phased on over an additional three years, the incremental rate increases will be somewhat lower than those in the judge’s original proposed order.
But residents who opposed the plan say the increases will be much higher for many customers, contending that the median usage figures are skewed lower by the community's many winter-only residents.
The commissioners rejected an amendment by new commission member Lea Marquez-Peterson of Tucson that would have cut the increases further by setting the company’s operating profit margin to zero, instead of the 5% margin set in the judge’s proposed order.
Ajo Improvement opposed the proposal, and Commission member Justin Olson argued that setting rates based on a zero operating margin could run afoul of provisions in the state Constitution requiring rates that allow a reasonable rate of return, since Ajo Improvement likely wouldn’t be able to cover its costs.
The three other commissioners agreed and voted down Marquez-Peterson’s proposal.
The utility may not be able to recover its costs even under the 5% operating margin, but that is not expected to raise legal issues because Ajo Improvement agreed to that plan, Olson and other commissioners said.
In asking for reconsideration of its earlier rejection of the judge’s proposed rate order, Ajo Improvement had sought to extend the rate phase-in period to 10 years but wanted a 10 percent operating margin, resulting in somewhat higher rates at the end of the phase-in period.
Ajo Improvement also opposed a proposal by Kennedy to develop a special discount rate for low-income customers, which ultimately failed to gain traction.
The utility said its plan to provide $20,000 in periodic bill assistance to low-income customers in the first two years and $25,000 annually thereafter would avoid shifting costs to more affluent customers while helping low-income residents when they need it most.
A company representative said Ajo Improvement serves 980 water, 1,032 wastewater and 980 electric connections in the unincorporated community about 130 miles west of Tucson.