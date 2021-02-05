Restaurants, artisans land Tucson City of Gastronomy certificates

As it starts its sixth year as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, the city of Tucson is upping its culinary game, encouraging locally owned restaurants to focus even more attention on the core ideals that put the Old Pueblo on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s radar in 2015.

Last week, the nonprofit Tucson City of Gastronomy, which manages the UNESCO City of Gastronomy designation, announced its second annual list of Certified Restaurants. And in Year 2 of the program to recognize restaurants, the group added two new categories: Certified Food Artisans and Certified Beverage Artisans.

Businesses that landed in those categories include wineries, breweries and distilleries, and producers including a chocolatier and bakers.

More than 50 restaurants and artisans from throughout the city and region applied for the certification, which was established last year “to leverage the international brand of the designation and to recognize restaurants and other locally owned independent food businesses that we see as setting examples in terms of keeping our food heritage alive,” said Jonathan Mabry, executive director of the Tucson City of Gastronomy.