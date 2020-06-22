Silver Saddle Steakhouse delays reopening due to Arizona spikes in coronavirus cases

Silver Saddle Steakhouse, an institution on Tucson’s south side for 40 years, has decided to delay its July 1 grand reopening after the state’s coronavirus cases more than quadrupled since businesses reopened in mid-May.

Orlando Alva, who runs the family’s restaurant with his brother Mario and other family members, said in a Facebook post Monday that after meeting with employees, “we feel at this time it’s best to take extra precaution.”

In an interview, Alva said they will wait to see if Pima County’s days-old order requiring people to wear masks in public helps to slow the increase in COVID-19 cases before they set a new reopening date. He said he hopes they will see some progress to that end in the next couple of weeks and can reopen the restaurant at 310 E. Benson Highway in mid-July.

“All we can do now is hope that the experts who say that you won’t see results from masks for a couple weeks” are right, Alva said. “We are hoping we will see a downward trend then and, if that’s the case, we will feel a whole lot more confident opening the doors.”

Arizona’s coronavirus cases as of Tuesday had jumped to more than 58,000 and deaths from the disease rose to 1,384 — up from 13,169 with 651 deaths when the state reopened May 15 after nearly two months of a state stay-home order.

Pima County back on May 15 had 1,750 confirmed cases and 155 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services; as of Tuesday, the county had 6,089 confirmed cases and 247 COVID-19-linked deaths.