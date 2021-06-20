Social Security & You: When the wife is the primary breadwinner

For long-range planning purposes, you should know that if you happen to outlive your ex, you would be due divorced widower’s benefits after she dies. You would get your benefit supplemented up to whatever she was getting at the time of death.

Q: I am 62 and a widower. I am about to retire. Although our incomes were similar, my wife generally made just a little more than me. What are my Social Security options?

A: You can employ what I usually call the “widow’s option.” In your case, we would just call it the “widower’s option.” What that means is that you can file for reduced widower’s benefits once you retire. At 62, you’d get about 82% of her full benefit. Then at your full retirement age, you could switch to 100% of your own benefit. Or you could wait until 70 and switch to 132% of your own benefit.

Q: I am about to reach my full retirement age and plan to file for my Social Security. I’ve got an ex-husband who was a conniving cheat and chiseler. When we divorced after a 22 year marriage, I made sure the divorce decree specified that he couldn’t get a nickel of my Social Security. So now that I am about to sign up for Social Security, do I just give them a copy of my divorce papers? Or is there some form I have to sign to keep him from getting any of my benefits?