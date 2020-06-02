STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Launches Into Arizona

Company Establishes Flagship Campus in Phoenix, AZ
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner built to help the world’s most innovative companies, today announced plans to expand its North American footprint in Phoenix with a new 79 acre site in Avondale, Arizona. The acquisition adds more than 150 MW of capacity and one million square feet of build-out in a critical data center market.
The Avondale Techplex is among the fastest-growing regions in the Phoenix market, and demand for capacity to serve the area’s technology corridor continues to accelerate. It is also one of the most rapidly expanding data center markets in the U.S. and offers significant opportunities for scale, uniquely low risk for natural disasters, and an overabundance of solar resources for sustainable power.
“STACK sees tremendous potential in Phoenix. The access to power, fiber, and land provides outstanding opportunity for scale, and the State of Arizona and City of Avondale teams are true partners,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “This new market is one of the nation’s most important hyperscale availability zones and will afford our clients unparalleled access to scalable capacity, renewable energy and sustained growth in the southwest.”
The site will be available for hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“HYPER STACK™”), wholesale colocation and private data suites (“READY STACK™”), and powered shell options (“POWER STACK™”), all on a 12-month turnaround.
