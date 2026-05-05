A 16-year-old driver faces charges in connection with a high-speed crash last month that killed a 48-year-old man, Tucson police said.

The unidentified teen was arrested April 30 on suspicion of second degree murder, criminal damage, criminal speeding and driving on a suspended license, police said Tuesday in a news release. The teen was traveling at more than 85 miles per hour at the time of the April 22 crash at the intersection of South Tucson Boulevard and South Forgeus Avenue.

In the crash, Richard Eugene Bracamonte, 48, was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the two-vehicle crash that occurred about 8:30 p.m., police have said.

The teen was speeding north on Tucson Boulevard in a Cadillac XTS when it struck Bracamonte's Hyundai Ioniq as he tried to turn left, police say.

The investigation continues.