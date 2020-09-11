Tucson strip club is shut down by state for coronavirus-related violations

A Tucson strip club has been temporarily shut down by the state for violating requirements to social distance, require masks, avoid dancing and keep patrons seated.

Curves Cabaret, 2130 N. Oracle Road, was ordered on Wednesday to close immediately by the Arizona Department of Health Services. The department received a complaint about the establishment and a report from the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.

The suspension order said department detectives “observed the establishment operating in violation of public health requirements, including violations of specific COVID-19 requirements.”

It remains in effect until Curves can show it is in compliance, said Jeffery Trillo, assistant director of licensing and administration for the state’s liquor department.

The club’s representatives did not respond to a request for an interview and its website noted that it was temporarily closed “by order of the state and to keep our guests and staff safe.”

The state requires restaurants and bars to keep six feet of distance between unrelated customers and prohibits dancing.

