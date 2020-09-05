Tucson's apartment market is hot despite COVID-19's impact

Investor interest in Tucson’s upper-end apartment complexes has been high for several years and, while there was some breath-holding at the start of the pandemic, millions of dollars worth of transactions have transpired in the past few months.

Investors are focused on the high-wage jobs the city has gained in recent years, the low rate of new multifamily projects and the fizzling out of formerly hot markets in states like Colorado and Oregon.

“Tucson is at an all-time high because of demand, while supply is at an all-time low,” said Allan Mendelsberg, a multifamily specialist with Picor commercial real estate.

He said the pandemic is not a deterrence for most investors.

“They’re not factoring that into their analysis,” Mendelsberg said. “There’s plenty of buyers willing to view this as short-term.”

Between 2010 and 2016 most new jobs announced in the Tucson market were with call centers or distribution jobs, he said.

“When we started getting big employers to the market, that really springboarded interest,” Mendelsberg said. “Not just with new jobs, but with high-paying jobs, the rental economy improves.”