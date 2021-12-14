Tucson's homegrown Nextrio to be acquired by Calif. IT-services firm

Homegrown Tucson computer and network services provider Nextrio LLC has agreed to be acquired by a California company that plans to keep and grow the operation here.

The Network Pro Inc., a provider of managed information-technology services based in Anaheim, signed an agreement to acquire the nearly 20-year-old Tucson company and will assume all of Nextrio’s existing infrastructure and customer portfolio, the companies said in a joint announcement.

The Network Pro plans to retain Nextrio’s roughly 40 employees, including senior management, the companies said.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the privately held companies.

Nextrio was founded in 2002 by CEO Cristie Street, husband Bill Street, chief technology officer, and company chief architect Oscar Fowler.

The company has grown into a leading provider of IT infrastructure services in Southern Arizona, with more than 1,000 customers in Southern Arizona including Tucson, Marana, Vail, Oro Valley, Green Valley, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita and Nogales. With native Spanish speakers on staff, the company also provides bilingual technical support in northern Mexico.