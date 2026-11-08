Miss Kitty

Story: I’m a proper lady who likes you to pet me, but please do not pick me up! As a lady, I will indicate how much petting I like. When I “chirp-meow,” you’ll know that I’m happy. I tend to be very vocal at times; well, I AM a female! My previous home was with a couple whose health issues caused them to move into a small apartment. There was no room for me. Imagine! I’m not that big. I desire another home where my human(s) will love my sleek black fur coat and sweet conversations. Is that you? Please come meet me! I’m made for a home, and it just could be yours! Please make an appointment to meet me!