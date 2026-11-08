Miss Kitty
Age: 5 years
Story: I’m a proper lady who likes you to pet me, but please do not pick me up! As a lady, I will indicate how much petting I like. When I “chirp-meow,” you’ll know that I’m happy. I tend to be very vocal at times; well, I AM a female! My previous home was with a couple whose health issues caused them to move into a small apartment. There was no room for me. Imagine! I’m not that big. I desire another home where my human(s) will love my sleek black fur coat and sweet conversations. Is that you? Please come meet me! I’m made for a home, and it just could be yours! Please make an appointment to meet me!
Fee: $75; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.
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Aspen
Age: 1 year
Story: Small package with a big husky personality! I’m a petite 40-pound husky mix with a big heart and lots of love to share. At around 1 year old, I’m ready to make my next adventure finding a forever family! My journey started with a little mystery when I was discovered in someone’s backyard one morning, but I’m hoping my next chapter is filled with love, fun, and cozy naps. I appear to be potty trained, walk nicely on a leash, and have a cat-friendly side, too! I may be petite, but I have a whole lot of love packed into this little husky body. Could you be my happily-ever-after? I promise to bring plenty of smiles, companionship, love, and kisses to my lucky family! Please make an appointment to meet me!
Fee: $125; includes spay, shots, and microchip.
Contact: The Animal League of Green Valley, 1600 W Duval Mine Road, Green Valley; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; 520-625-3170 or www.talgv.org.