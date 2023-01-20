Books with a romantic touch get you Valentine's Day ready

It would be stretching a point to suggest romance is more popular now than ever before. It has been pretty popular for a while now. But there is no question that romance fiction has become the hottest genre in literature.

In this weekend’s New York Times, books by romance writer Colleen Hoover rank Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 7 on the newspaper’s bestseller list. Three more romance novels are among the top 15.

This has been the case for most of the last year, so if you’re new to the genre — and would like to join in the fun — the Tucson Festival of Books is happy to help.

Meet Jessica Pryde, who works at the Pima County Public Library and last year published a book of her own. “Black Love Matters“ offered a look at romance literature through the eyes of Black readers, writers and reviewers. Here are 10 books Pryde thinks you might enjoy reading before Valentine’s Day:

“Indigo” by Beverly Jenkins, first released in 2000, was the book that stamped Jenkins as a star in the world of romance fiction. Set in the late 1880s, “Indigo” features a badly-injured man on the run ... and a former childhood slave who now is a link in the Underground Railroad. Do opposites attract? Well, of course they do. Jenkins will appear at the Tucson Festival of Books, March 4-5.

“The Duke Who Didn’t” by Courtney Milan. Chloe Fong has lists for everything. She is organized. Together. Three years ago, she told a childhood sweetheart she couldn’t get serious about him until he got serious about himself. Later that same night, he disappeared. Now he’s back — as the Duke of Lansing.

“Love Lettering” by Kate Clayborn is a warm, witty romance that features a single word of warning written into a wedding announcement. It’s a romance and a mystery rolled into one. Somebody call Wordle!

“Honey & Spice” by British author Bolu Babalola was a “best of 2022” selection by Time, Esquire, Vanity Fair and Oprah Daily — showing the breadth of its appeal. Kiki is a Black British woman who has no interest in love and finds herself forced into a fake relationship. Until it isn’t fake anymore. This was Babalola’s first novel. It won’t be her last.

“You Had Me at Hola” by Alexis Daria is fun-filled rom-com that features Jasmine Lin Rodriguez, a popular daytime television star who has just gone through a messy breakup. Cut to the filming of a new movie with a handsome hunk co-star, Ashton Suarez. And … action! The book’s title is a bow to Renee Zellweger’s famous line in another well-known rom com: “Jerry Maguire.”

“Battle Royal” by Lucy Parker introduces us to Silvie Fairchild, who had charmed the world as a contestant on a baking show. Her run ended when she received a thumbs down from one of the judges: Dominik De Vere. After opening her own bakery, Silvie finds herself in another bakeoff with … guess who? At stake is the honor of providing the wedding cake for Princess Rose. Their two ovens aren’t the only things heating up.

“Book Lovers” is the latest bestseller from TikTok favorite Emily Henry. Hard on the heels of “People We Meet on Vacation” and “Beach Read,” this one sends a cut-throat literary agent crashing into a professional nemesis: New York editor Charlie Lastra. C’mon, they’re both summering on the Carolina Shore. What could happen?

“Whiteout” by Adriana Anders is chilling in every way. Well, almost every way. Angel Smith is about to head home after a stint as the cook at an Antarctic research station. On the night before she was scheduled to leave, the researchers were attacked by corporate bad guys wanting to steal their discoveries. It becomes a fight for survival alongside a man she barely tolerated before, Ford Cooper. Now they must rely on each other to stay alive.

“Do I Know You?” by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegmund-Broka. If you’re looking for something new, this fun read will land in local bookstores Tuesday, Jan. 24. Eliza and Graham have scheduled a low-key weekend away to mark their fifth anniversary. A well-meaning stranger, thinking they are single and alone, decides to introduce them. Eliza and Graham decide to play along, and what begins as play-acting starts feeling real. There is flirting, holding hands, and two adults acting like teenagers again.