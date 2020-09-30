Art students urged this Tucson painter to write a book

When Steven Bye was only 4½ years old, he broke his jaw.

He couldn’t talk and he didn’t yet know how to write.

“The only way I could communicate — I drew pictures,” he says. “That’s how I communicated.”

His injury eventually healed, but his love of art stuck with him for decades to come.

“When I was 7 or 8 years old, I taught myself to draw Superman by memory,” he says. “I did all the comic heroes and stuff. In elementary, I’d do a sketch and sell it to my friends for a nickel.”

Through the years, Bye says he learned a lot from his middle and high school art teachers — so much so that he went on to study art education himself at the University of Alabama.

Bye taught high school art in Alabama, Michigan, New Mexico and eventually Arizona, where he retired. He now lives in Tucson, creating Arizona-centric oil paintings with a “story or homage” of landscapes from Sedona to the San Xavier Mission to the recent Bighorn Fire that scorched the Catalina Mountains.