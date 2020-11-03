Texas-based dog park restaurant concept moving into Tucson in 2021

A Texas-based restaurant concept pairing craft-casual food and drink with a large, open, off-leash play area for dogs is looking to set up shop in Tucson by late 2021.

Las Cruces, New Mexico, resident April Mendoza recently signed a franchise agreement with MUTTS Canine Cantina with plans to open locations in El Paso and Tucson by the end of next year.

The restaurant’s claim to fame is its off-leash dog parks, where owners can let their pets run free while having a drink or getting a bite to eat on-site.

The parks are maintained by staff members known as “bark rangers,” who clean up after the pets and de-escalate any situation where the dogs might “get too rowdy,” MUTTS managing partner Michelle Boggs said.

“Dogs can run free without a leash,” Boggs said. “Their owners can walk up to the bar and grab a margarita.”

Patrons can pay for day passes ($8.95 for one dog, according to the MUTTS website), monthly passes ($16.95) or annual passes ($169.50) and are given access to the parks through barcodes sent to their phones.

Mendoza first heard of MUTTS while living in Dallas. She would take her two Shih Tzus to “yappy hour,” the restaurant’s weekday version of happy hour.