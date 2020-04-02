Gentle Ben's brings back Thirsty Thursdays — coronavirus virtual edition

In normal times, Thursday nights along Main Gate are bigger than Friday nights.

University of Arizona students pack the bars along University Boulevard, taking in the sights and sounds of party central.

It's like late-night happy hour on steroids, with drink and food specials and live entertainment.

Of course, these are not normal times. The state and city are on lockdown courtesy the coronavirus pandemic and University Boulevard this Thursday (April 2) and every Thursday on for the foreseeable future is a literal ghost town.

Gentle Ben's feels our pain.

From 8 to 10 p.m. today, the bar that has been an anchor on University for a quarter century will live stream its popular Thirsty Thursdays on its Twitch account. Grab your favorite adult beverage, tune in and join the party. It's not quite like being on University, but it's a start.

The virtual Thirsty Thursdays will feature a live DJ set and visuals. And Gentle Ben's marketing manager Bailey Jaquay says Thirsty Thursdays will be a regular thing as we ride out the coronavirus crisis. Hub Speedway Apartments and Olive Tucson Apartments are sponsoring the events, Jaquay said.

Gentle Ben's had initially stayed open for takeout only after the city and state ordered all restaurant dining rooms and bars closed in mid-March. But after a week or so, Gentle Ben's announced it was going to temporarily close.

