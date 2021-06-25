'Let Freedom Sing' is back at Arts Express's new home

If you are wondering why “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is included in the program, production director Matthew Holter explained that the original Route 66 crossed the Rainbow Bridge over Brush Creek in Kansas. That stretch of highway is now a county road, according to Kansas Travel.

The song also fits Holter's plan of giving the audience music they were familiar with to sing in a venue that is new to them.

"For those people who have seen Arts Express 'Let Freedom Sing' over some of the past 38 years, it's going to be a new experience in a new place, but we wanted to give them some sense of familiarity,” Holter said.

Wiese said that by including songs that are not necessarily purely about patriotism, the performance can bring something new to the stage and help keep the production going another 38 years.

“I think when you start thinking about the patriotic songs, they start blending together in some ways. So we want it to be something that evokes a lot of emotion, and evokes a lot of reminiscing and memory and connections for people of different ages,” she said.

Merry Lewis, who has performed in at least 20 iterations of the show, still gets choked up when thinking back to past performances including scenes of service members singing along.

"You always go away with a little lighter heart and a smile on your face and a little skip to your walk,” she said of the shows.

Sebastian Janik is a University of Arizona journalism student apprenticing with the Star.

