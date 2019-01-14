Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth brings her "Intimate Evening" concert to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra on Thursday, Jan. 17, as part of the 2019 Tucson Desert Song Festival.
It marks the first time Chenoweth, nominated for a Tony Award for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" on Broadway, will stand on a Tucson stage, and if past performances are any indication, folks in the Tucson Music Hall audience will likely be talking about it long after Chenoweth takes her final bows.
What can we expect?
According to Broadway World, gushing about a Florida show last April: expect it to be "fun and flirty, containing typical concert fare of a variety of pop and Broadway tunes."'
And what will you experience?
"... An impassioned evening of emotionally charged tributes and a few inspirational numbers that will make you laugh, cry and feel good all over," Broadway World opined.
"An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth" is anchored with a host of Broadway show tunes including "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Popular," "Bring Him Home" and "For Good," as well as several Songbook standards and soon-to-be-standards that she recorded on her latest album "The Art of Elegance" including the witty and whimsical "Taylor the Latte Boy."
Chenoweth goes on stage with the orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets start at $56 through ticketmaster.com.