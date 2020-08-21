Meet Joseph Tolliver, Tucson's first Black leader of a major classical music organization

A lot of what is happening today surrounding the Black Lives Matter protests reminds Tolliver of how he felt during his early Ohio State days. But this time feels different, he said. It’s not going away as protests in the past have; this one has become a sustainable movement.

“Something has happened that has made an impression on what America is,” Tolliver explained. “People have had to sort of look at what has been done in their name in this country and either accept it or reject it. Not many have been able to live with such things done on their authority.”

The movement has had America soul-searching every aspect of society including the arts and classical music, which is predominantly white, from the performers to the repertoire.

“We are part of a wonderful thing, a wonderful artistic community and while we are a small group, we have to commit ourselves to not just bringing high quality music to Tucson but to representing that quality in its full variety and commit ourselves to searching it out and exploring the new forms of that quality as it exists in various races and ethnic traditions,” Tolliver said.

His goal for the organization that has brought world-class chamber musicians to Tucson for 72 years is to seek out more artists of color and repertoire from composers of color.