OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
All events are free or included in admission or vehicle entrance fee unless otherwise noted. Parking may be additional. Bad weather may change or cancel activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No pets unless otherwise specified.
Sonoran Lifestyles — Saguaro National Park East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail. Park naturalist leads a one mile walk to discover how plants and animals adapt to life in the desert. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Ages 10 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. Oct. 17, 21 and 25. $15. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Explore Mt. Lemmon Guided Hike — General Hitchcock Trailhead Mt. Lemmon, Milepost 12 Catalina Highway. A 5.6 mile guided hike with an elevation gain of 1300 feet makes this a moderately difficult hike. There is a good climb 20 minutes into the hike and a rock face scramble 10 minutes before reaching the peak. Meet either at the trailhead by 8:40 a.m. or near McDonalds at Tanque Verde and Catalina Highway no later than 8 a.m.to caravan to the trailhead. Bring lunch, snack and no smoking.Good physical condition required. 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18. Free. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Sonoran Desert Weedwackers — Tucson Mountain Park. Join the Sonoran Desert Weedwackers to eradicate buffelgrass and fountain grass. Work requires hiking and digging buffelgrass on steep slopes. Meeting locations change frequently. Email eeducation@pima.gov for meeting location. Ages 18 and up. 7-11 a.m. Oct. 19. Free. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Birding Canoa Ranch — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Join birding enthusiast Brian Nicholas to see a wide variety of sparrows, raptors, and the possibility of waterfowl on the pond at Historic Canoa Ranch. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
History Hike: Clanton Ranch — Clanton Ranch, Escapule Road, Sierra Vista. Join the Friends of the San Pedro River to learn a little of the Clanton family history and life before and after the infamous gunfight at the OK Corral. The two-mile, round-trip walk follows a closed, dirt road and then an uneven dirt trail that ends in a short, rocky, uphill stretch. No shade, bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Oct. 19. Free. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
San Pedro River Walk — San Pedro House, 9800 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks to find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. Bring water and suitable footwear. Donations accepted. 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Free. 459-2555. sanpedroriver.org.
Historic Craft Demonstrations — Tumacácori National Historical Park, 1891 E. Frontage Road, Tumacacori. Traditional tortilla making on the mission grounds. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Free. 377-5060. nps.gov.
Turquoise Trail Guided Walking Tour — Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave. A docent will lead a walk along the 2.5-mile Turquoise Trail through downtown to see historic buildings and hear stories that make Tucson's history special. Pre-registration suggested. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 19. $20. 837-8119. tucsonpresidio.com.
Spiny, Shady, and Cool — Saguaro National Park West, 2700 N. Kinney Road. Learn about the variety of cacti on a short walk. 10:15-11 a.m. Oct. 19. Free. 733-5158.
A Sticky Situation at Saguaro — Saguaro National Park East. View a photo gallery of cacti and learn the few uses these plants have. Wheelchair accessible. 1-1:45 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Membrillo Fest — Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane. Learn how to make quince preserves and cajeta de membrillo. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 19. $5. 955-5200. tucsonsbirthplace.org.
Have a Beer for a Bighorn — Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road #111. Rally and fundraiser for the Friends of Ironwood Forest. 21 and up. 4-8 p.m. Oct. 19. Free. 628-2092. ironwoodforest.org.
Santa Cruz River Walk — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Take a guided stroll along the flowing Santa Cruz River on the Loop to discover the effects of water on desert habitats. Online registration required pima.gov. 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 20. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Birding Maeveen Behan Desert Sanctuary — Arthur Pack Regional Park,, 9101 N. Thornydale Road. Take a guided walk on flat trails through saguaro-ironwood desert habitat to see a variety of upland birds as well as water birds on the adjacent ponds. Loaner binoculars available. Online registration required at pima.gov/nrpr. 8-10 a.m. Oct. 22. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Life Cycle of the Saguaro: Seeds to Giant — Saguaro National Park West. Hear some astonishing reasons about why so few Saguaro seeds make it to fruition. 11:15 a.m.-noon. Oct. 22. Free. 733-5158.
Canoa Ranch Restoration Tour — Historic Canoa Ranch. From deteriorating ruins to functional buildings. Take a behind-the-scenes tour with Architectural Preservationist Simon Herbert to examine the processes and materials used in the restoration of the structures. Online registration required pima.gov/canoaranch. 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 23. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.
Showers of Saguaros — Saguaro National Park East. Presentation in the park theater about the magic of rainfall in the desert. Accessible program. 9:30-10 a.m. Oct. 23. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
What's New at Saguaro National Park? — Saguaro National Park East. Join park staff in the visitor center theater to take a look at the Rincon Mountains and the new plant species recently discovered up there. Accessible program. 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
The Saguaro Community — Saguaro National Park East. Discover how the Cactus Forest went from being a source for building supplies and food to Saguaro National Park, protecting a community of young and old saguaros. Wheelchair accessible. 2-2:30 p.m. Oct. 23. Free. 733-5153. nps.gov.
Canoa Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch. Vendors, artists, crafts, local produce, food and music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 24. Free. 909-3218. webcms.pima.gov.
Historic Canoa Ranch Country Market — Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays. Free. 909-3218. webcms.pima.gov.
Anza Trail Hike — Historic Canoa Ranch. Explore a 2-3-mile section of the Anza Trail during an easy level interpretive hike and discover the cultural and natural history of the Santa Cruz River Valley. Following the hike there will be an optional tour of the historic Canoa Ranch headquarters. Ages 12 and up. Online registration required at pima.gov/canoaranch. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25. $5. 724-5375. webcms.pima.gov.