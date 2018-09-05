Fourteen Tucson breweries are going head to head for the 2018 Beer Cup.
Hosted by Hotel Congress, the seventh annual Born & Brewed Beer Battle celebrates Tucson’s bustling craft beer scene.
At the Sept. 15 event, attendees will get to taste local craft beers while enjoying beer-paired food provided by the Cup Cafe and listening to live music.
Last year, Borderlands Brewing Co. took the Judge’s and People’s Choice honors. Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. received the Judge’s Choice best specialty beer title. The Judge’s Choice Best Flagship Beer award went to Copper Mine Brewing Co.
This year’s competing breweries are:
- 1912 Brewing Co.
- Barrio Brewing Co.
- BlackRock Brewers
- Borderlands Brewing Co.
- Catalina Brewing Co.
- Copper Mine Brewing Co.
- Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
- Dillinger Brewing Co.
- Green Feet Brewing
- Harbottle Brewing Co.
- Public Brewhouse
- Sentinel Peak Brewing Co.
- Ten55 Brewing
- Thunder Canyon Brewstillery
Judging this year’s competition is the Tucson Homebrew Club.
The Born & Brewed Beer Battle is from 7 to 10 p.m. General admission is $35, which includes tasting of each competing craft beer, a commemorative tasting glass and a plate of beer-paired food from the Cup Cafe.
VIP tickets are $75 each, which in addition to tastings of each competing craft beer and a commemorative tasting glass, includes early-bird access, a spot in a VIP lounge, an exclusive VIP beer mug, and access to a VIP menu.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hotelcongress.com/born-brewed. Tickets can also be purchased at Hotel Congress’ front desk, 311 E. Congress St.