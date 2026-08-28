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A Sedona luxury hotel that gives vacationers a front row seat to nature was declared one of the five hotels in the world with the best architecture.

Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel was among the hotels selected by the Michelin Guide as a nominee for its Michelin Architecture and Design Award.

The family-owned Sedona hotel was nominated along with Desert Rock Resort in Saudi Arabia, The Maybourne Riviera in France, Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in China and The Lindis in New Zealand.

The winner will be selected on Sept. 18.

"We’re thrilled to be in the running," Jennifer May, co-owner of Ambiente's developer and operator Two Sister Bosses, told The Arizona Republic. "Just to be in line with those properties is a feather in our cap. We’re amazed and thankful."

Ambiente is no stranger to high accolades from the Michelin Guide. It was among the first Arizona properties included in the guide, receiving a Two Key designation.

Why Michelin loves Ambiente in Sedona

The Michelin Guide praised Ambiente, designed to blend in with the natural world, for its "defiantly contemporary" aesthetic in a region where most hotels' designs use colors and textures inspired by the desert surroundings.

But it wasn't just the aesthetic itself that Michelin commended, also complimenting the hotel for how it was "carefully tailored to the landscape and traditions of its setting."

Blending the hotel in with the landscape was important to creating an environment where guests can feel a reconnection with their partners and with nature, May said.