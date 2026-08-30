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Once again, Scottsdale has been named one of the happiest cities in America, according to a new WalletHub ranking.

In WalletHub's study, Scottsdale was in the top five for one of the happiest cities in America, out of 182 cities, based on 29 metrics. Each metric fits into one of three categories: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment.

This isn't Scottsdale's first time being highlighted as one of America's happiest communities. In WalletHub's 2025 study of the happiest cities, Scottsdale was ranked No. 8 overall.

Somehow, in the past year, Scottsdale has gotten even happier, moving up in the ranks to become the third happiest city in America.

Here's how it has improved what makes Scottsdale such a happy place to be.

Why Scottsdale is one of the happiest cities in America

Scottsdale is ranked the third happiest city in America, largely due to more than 88% of adults in Scottsdale reporting good or better health, the third-highest percentage in the country, according to WalletHub. This placed the metro Phoenix city No. 11 for emotional and physical well-being of all the cities studied.

Additionally, 87% of adults participate in physical activity, which is easy to do because of Arizona's sunny climate, giving Scottsdale a No. 2 ranking in community and environment.