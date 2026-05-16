In Arizona, air conditioning is more than just another appliance. During summer, it is the one system homeowners rely on daily — often without much thought. But once something goes wrong, the importance of the unit is clear. When temperatures hit triple digits for weeks, even minor HVAC issues can become major problems.
That is why homeowners should consider air conditioning maintenance well before the hottest days arrive. Waiting until the middle of summer to address concerns can put unnecessary strain on the system, the homeowner, and your budget.
Efficiency starts with the coils
In the desert, air conditioning maintenance isn't a luxury; it's a critical necessity for your home's survival.
A comparison homeowners can immediately understand: a car. Few people would drive their vehicle thousands of miles across the desert without first changing the oil, checking the tires, and inspecting the engine. Yet many people expect their AC to run nonstop throughout the hottest months without any inspection or servicing.
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Just as engine oil breaks down in your car and loses its ability to protect moving parts from friction and heat, your AC's mechanical components face a relentless physical demand that leads to failure without professional care.
One of the most important aspects of seasonal maintenance involves the coils, which play a major role in heat transfer and energy efficiency. Air conditioners work by removing heat from inside the home and transferring it outdoors. When coils are layered with dust, dirt, and debris, the system has a harder time performing at peak efficiency.
Our dry climate creates a particularly difficult environment because dust accumulates quickly, especially during windy spring conditions and during the buildup to the monsoon season. Dirty coils force the system to work harder to cool the home, increasing energy use. Cleaning both indoor and outdoor coils can improve performance and lower energy consumption.
When coils are caked with dust and desert debris, your system can't transfer heat effectively. Cleaning them significantly improves energy efficiency, often reducing consumption by as much as 30 percent.
That efficiency matters more than ever as homeowners continue to face rising utility costs during the summer. An overworked system consumes more electricity and experiences additional wear and tear, which can shorten the lifespan of expensive components.
Precision tuning and testing
Other parts of AC maintenance are the electrical and mechanical connections. Normal operation causes a vibration that can loosen unit components over time. At first, these issues may seem minor, but if you don't check them or tighten the components, they can cause malfunctions or failures under heavy use.
Professional techs inspect and tighten these components while performing advanced testing to ensure the system operates in accordance with manufacturer specifications. Digital gauges allow technicians to monitor refrigerant levels, and electrical amp draws, helping identify inefficiencies or early warning signs before they become major repairs.
Maintenance appointments are also an opportunity to identify aging parts. Some HVAC components, like the brake pads and tires in our car analogy, are designed to wear down over time.
Capacitors and contactors are two common examples. These relatively inexpensive parts help start and regulate the system. Still, when they fail unexpectedly, they can cause stress on larger, far more expensive components, such as compressors or motors in your car. Catching worn parts early can prevent much larger repair bills later.
Preventing 'hidden' house damage
Beyond cooling performance, proper maintenance can also help homeowners avoid hidden water damage inside the home. Most people associate air conditioners with cooling, but they also remove moisture from indoor air through the condensate drainage system.
If the drain line gets clogged or blocked, water can back up into walls, ceilings, floors, or the attic. In some cases, homeowners notice water damage or mold only once it appears.
A major part of maintenance is condensate line cleaning. If your system isn't draining properly, water can back up into your home, leading to thousands of dollars in drywall and flooring damage.
Arizona's humid monsoon season creates conditions conducive to drainage problems, which can escalate quickly if left unchecked.
Humidity control is another area homeowners might not notice. If cold air is blowing from the vents, the system is working properly, right? Comfort inside a home involves more than just the temperature.
A properly functioning system should remove excess humidity while maintaining balanced airflow throughout the house.
If airflow is not properly calibrated, cooled air may not circulate efficiently across the evaporator coils, limiting the system's overall capacity and leaving some rooms feeling warmer or more humid than others.
A good tech will focus on ensuring the proper amount of airflow passes over the cooling coils so the system can operate at peak efficiency. This is especially important during the monsoon season.
* Rosie tip: when your HVAC tech comes to service your unit, ask them what maintenance practices they recommend for the monsoon season. They should not be surprised by that question.
Why prevention matters
For homeowners, the message is simple: preventive maintenance is usually less expensive, less stressful, and less disruptive than emergency repairs in June, July, or August in Arizona.
A system that is clean, tested, and inspected before triple-digit temperatures is more likely to operate efficiently, maintain indoor comfort, and avoid unexpected breakdowns when cooling is needed most. Learn more at rosieonthehouse.com.
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