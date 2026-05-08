If you attended Tucson High School, the setting for Olivia Barnes' post-apocalyptic film "When the World Went Quiet" might seem familiar.

Barnes filmed the 8-minute movie at the high school in March, when school was out for spring break.

And while it's a zombie film, don't expect to see the walking dead going after the film's main characters with a hungry look in their eyes.

"I took it down to its moral groundings, where it's all about survival, and every mistake can cost you a lot," Barnes said about her film, one of 16 to be featured in the University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television 2026 "Magic Hour" screening Wednesday and Thursday, May 13-14.

It took Barnes a few months of jumping through Tucson Unified School District hoops to get approval to film in the school for four days. The junior film major also turned to crowdsourcing to raise $1,300 to cover the rental and insurance fees.

But setting her film in a school was fitting.

"When I was thinking about this film, I thought about different locations. I thought about like a hospital, an abandoned museum," Barnes said of her film, which she wrote, directed and edited. "But the school was an interesting concept to me because it's a place of academia; it's a place of change, and I feel like that is also a symbolic idea to my character."

In "When the World Went Quiet," the Parker siblings, Lexi (Scarlett Cavaness) and Aaron (John Aguirre), follow a mysterious radio signal into an abandoned school, which is new for Lexi; she never experienced high school.