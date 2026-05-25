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Tucson clarinetist Dario Brignoli invited a few musical friends to help him open Arizona Friends of Chamber Music's 2026 summer concert series.

The quintet will perform a program of works centered on clarinet, including several orchestra excerpts arranged for clarinet and string quartet from Bellini, Verdi, Puccini and Respighi.

The concert opens with Carl Maria von Weber's Clarinet Quintet in B-flat Major, one of several works the 19th-century German composer wrote for virtuoso Heinrich Baermann. The German clarinetist was influential in getting a number of notable composers, including Mendelssohn to create works for his instrument.

The orchestra excerpt includes Respighi's evocative third movement, “Pini del Gianicolo” (The Pines of the Janiculum), from his 1924 symphonic poem "Pines of Rome"; and “La vita è inferno” from Verdi's opera "La forza del destino."