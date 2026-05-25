Tucson clarinetist Dario Brignoli invited a few musical friends to help him open Arizona Friends of Chamber Music's 2026 summer concert series.
Brignoli, Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal clarinet since 2017, will share the stage on Wednesday, June 3, with University of Arizona violinist Elena Chernova-Davis and a trio of his TSO colleagues — violinist Grace Nakano, violist Michael Davis and cellist Robert Chamberlain.
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The quintet will perform a program of works centered on clarinet, including several orchestra excerpts arranged for clarinet and string quartet from Bellini, Verdi, Puccini and Respighi.
The concert opens with Carl Maria von Weber's Clarinet Quintet in B-flat Major, one of several works the 19th-century German composer wrote for virtuoso Heinrich Baermann. The German clarinetist was influential in getting a number of notable composers, including Mendelssohn to create works for his instrument.
The orchestra excerpt includes Respighi's evocative third movement, “Pini del Gianicolo” (The Pines of the Janiculum), from his 1924 symphonic poem "Pines of Rome"; and “La vita è inferno” from Verdi's opera "La forza del destino."
Brignoli's Friends recital at Rincon Congregational UCC, 122 N. Craycroft Road, comes a week before Brignoli starts his summer season with the Grant Park Music Festival Orchestra in Chicago. Brignoli has been principal clarinet for the orchestra, which puts on a series of free concerts in Chicago's Grant Park. The orchestra performs more than two dozen concerts from June 10 through Aug. 14.
About his friends:
- Chernova-Davis has served as concertmaster for a number of orchestras in her native Uzbekistan and the U.S., including as a soloist and concertmaster at Carnegie Hall. She is on the faculty of the UA School of Music. She and her husband, violist Michael Davis, perform as the Sonoros Duo.
- Nakano, the TSO's assistant concertmaster, spent the past two summers as concertmaster of the Spoleto Music Festival USA. The Japanese native's résumé includes serving as concertmaster at the National Orchestra Institute as well as the Texas Music Festival and the Round Top Music Festival in Round Top, Texas.
- A versatile performer who is equally comfortable with chamber music and ballet, Davis has appeared with everyone from the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the New York City Ballet. He also has performed internationally in new music and chamber settings.
- In addition to playing with the TSO, Tucson native Chamberlain is a member of the Arizona Opera Orchestra and True Concord Voices & Orchestra.
Tickets for Wednesday's 7 p.m. concert are $45 through arizonachambermusic.org.
Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Bluesky @Starburch