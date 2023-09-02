Break out your bejeweled bustier for the ultimate movie and music singalong honoring the icon herself, Selena.

Fox Tucson Theatre will screen “Selena” the movie on Saturday, Sept. 9, but not before Tucson’s Las Azaleas take the stage for their “Como la Flor” performance.

The all-Latina musical group will invite the audience to sing along to some of Selena Quintanilla’s greatest hits starting at 7 p.m., to be followed by the 1997 biographical film at 8.

For those not familiar, Selena was born into a musical Mexican American family in Texas. After performing with her siblings under the management of her father, Selena finds success, love and stardom, even breaking into the English-language side of music when she was killed.

That Las Azaleas will be performing Selena’s hits is no coincidence. The group was formed in the summer of 2020 as a way to share the works of pioneering women in Latin music.

Their sound is influenced by mariachi, trio and bolero music.

Tickets to the event are $15 through foxtucson.com. The event is a part of 2nd Saturdays, which kicks off downtown at 5 p.m.