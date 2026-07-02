The Compassion Corner also includes the airport chapel, open for people of all faiths to pray or meditate.

Compassion Cacti

The Compassion Cacti lanyard alerts airport employees that the person wearing it needs more time and assistance navigating airline check-in counters and security checkpoints. The lanyard is neon green and has a saguaro cactus pattern.

Introduced in 2020, it's Sky Harbor's answer to the Sunflower lanyard at London Gatwick Airport, which serves a similar purpose.

People who self-identify as needing extra assistance, as well as caregivers, parents and guardians, can apply for a Compassion Cacti lanyard on Sky Harbor's website. Requests are reviewed within five to seven business days.

Once approved, lanyards can be picked up at the Compassion Corner office by showing a photo ID ahead of or on the day of travel. Travelers can keep and use the lanyard for travel through Sky Harbor, but it will only be recognized at Sky Harbor, not in other airports.

Navigator volunteers and Navigator Buddies therapy dogs

Anyone who's flown Sky Harbor regularly is familiar with the friendly purple-vested volunteer guides, the Navigators.

Travelers who need extra assistance can reserve a Navigator Support Guide, a free service that can be reserved at the Compassion Corner. They can lead people to their destination within Sky Harbor, but do not serve as escorts.

Sometimes, Navigators can be seen roaming the airport with four-legged friends.