Everything old is new again as Tucson’s antique fair season gets into full swing this month.
Looking for old cowboy saddles? Blakely drinking glasses? Pleasure Time soda bottles?
Thousands of items await hungry buyers at regular events held across the city.
Here are four fairs offering the goods.
Antique/vintage fair at Medella Vina Ranch
Head east to Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road, each first Sunday of the month for the largest selection of antiques at any regular event in Southern Arizona. The fair runs year-round, but hits its peak from October to April, with more than 100 dealers spread across the ranch grounds, selling everything from Mexican folk art to McCoy pottery.
Food truck cuisine and morning mimosas are available for purchase. The ranch also offers trail rides and goat yoga while the fair is in session. Officially, the event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but dealers start setting up at 5:30 a.m. Get there early and beat the crowds. Visit facebook.com/MedellaVina/ for more information.
The Mercado Flea
Downtown’s hip vintage market, the Mercado Flea, returns this month, setting up every second Sunday along the sidewalks that line South Avenida del Convento between Mercado San Agustín, 100 South Avenida del Convento, and the MSA Annex.
The flea is free and is packed with more than 40 dealers selling cool old junk, midcentury furniture and eclectic collectibles.
Buy that perfect accent piece for your house, then grab a coffee and toast at Hermosa Coffee at the annex, or a Mexican pastry at La Estrella Bakery at the Mercado.
The Mercado Flea runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit mercadodistrict.com for more information.
Second Sunday Vintage Market
Antique enthusiasts on Tucson’s northwest side don’t have far to drive to get their vintage fix. The Second Sunday Vintage Market recently relocated for the fall season from Crossroads at Silverbell District Park to the Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lot at 4075 W. Ina Road in Marana.
More than 50 dealers attended September’s inaugural fair at the new location.
The free Second Sunday Vintage Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Sunday through May. Visit facebook.com/2ndsundayvintagemarket/ for more information.
Brandi Fenton Antique and Country Fairs
One of the longest-running antique events in Tucson, this smaller fair is operated by Pima County and takes place every third Sunday of the month at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road.
The park is in a central location, giving easy access to foothills residents and midtown vintage enthusiasts. It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., October to March, and is free.
Artisans are also invited to sell their jewelry, pottery, crafts and other creations during the October and March dates.
For more information, call 724-5000.