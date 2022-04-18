Ben's Bells: Kate Mascarenas

Kate Mascarenas is this week’s Ben’s Bells bellee. Kyle Conway nominated Kate for her kindness in her work as a speech therapist.

Conway wrote: “Our 3-year-old son has a speech delay and was recently diagnosed with autism. This past year, we were assigned a speech therapist, and we were blessed to have it be Kate. Her connection with our son was immediate, and her ability to think of unique ideas and support us as parents was amazing.

“Navigating a developmental delay as a parent is stressful, scary and at times hopeless. Kate’s support, positivity and down-to-earth spirit gave us life, hope and laughter and helped guide us through the process. She made herself available, reassured us when we needed it and has become a true friend.

“She empowered us to know that our son will be OK and has helped us learn to communicate and teach him to do the same. She was by our side through meetings with schools and doctors and always was a trusted advocate in our decision-making.

“Kate is an amazing person, teacher, friend, and mom whose personality and spirit exemplifies that of kindness. She is a very special person and radiates positivity to those around her.”

If you know someone who inspires kindness, nominate them for a Ben’s Bell at bensbells.org/forms/nominate-a-bellee

