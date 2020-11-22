2 killed, including infant, when truck crashed into bus stop on Tucson’s south side

An infant and a man died Friday night after two vehicles crashed injuring two drivers and four pedestrians on Tucson's south side.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to South 12th Avenue and West Bilby Road to a report of a crash involving two vehicles and four pedestrians, the Tucson POlice Department said in a news release. Two of the pedestrians, Anthony T. Leyvas, 37, and 6-month-old Xander Leyvas were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other pedestrians were transported to a hospital for treatment and the two drivers were treated at the scene. One driver had minor injuries and the other had no injuries, police said.

A 2013 Chrysler 200 was southbound on South 12th Avenue making a left turn onto West Bilby Road when it crashed into a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection pushing the truck into a nearby bus stop where the four pedestrians were struck.

The drivers cooperated with the investigation and neither driver was impaired during the crash, police said. Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

