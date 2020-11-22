 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 killed, including infant, when truck crashed into bus stop on Tucson’s south side
top story

2 killed, including infant, when truck crashed into bus stop on Tucson’s south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An infant and a man died Friday night after two vehicles crashed injuring two drivers and four pedestrians on Tucson's south side. 

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to South 12th Avenue and West Bilby Road to a report of a crash involving two vehicles and four pedestrians, the Tucson POlice Department said in a news release. Two of the pedestrians, Anthony T. Leyvas, 37, and 6-month-old Xander Leyvas were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The two other pedestrians were transported to a hospital for treatment and the two drivers were treated at the scene. One driver had minor injuries and the other had no injuries, police said. 

A 2013 Chrysler 200 was southbound on South 12th Avenue making a left turn onto West Bilby Road when it crashed into a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at the intersection pushing the truck into a nearby bus stop where the four pedestrians were struck. 

The drivers cooperated with the investigation and neither driver was impaired during the crash, police said. Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash, police said. 

Police continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 301: Arizona's early struggles 'snowballed' in loss to Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News