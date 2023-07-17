A hoarding case here resulted in Pima Animal Care Center impounding 54 animals, the agency says.

The animals taken by the center July 13 included 18 dogs, 16 bearded dragons and leopard geckos, 10 fish, five cats, three sugar gliders, one hamster and a rabbit, the agency said in a news release. None of the hoarding animals are up for adoption.

No details about the case were immediately available.

The case makes it more critical for PACC to find homes for other animals already at the center, which experiences a high caseload after the Fourth of July. PACC took in 262 dogs and 175 cats in the week following the 4th, the news release said.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting a pet may come to PACC’s facility at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

Go to pima.gov/animalcare to see available pets and services.