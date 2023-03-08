A fire broke out at a Fry’s grocery story on Tucson’s north side Tuesday night.

The Tucson Fire Department, along with Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire, responded to a fire in the paper goods aisle at Fry’s at 4036 N. First Ave., near Roger Road, at 8:42 p.m.

Crews saw significant smoke from inside the store, Tucson Fire said. With the help of additional units and the sprinkler system, the fire was under control by 9 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire and what the damage estimate is.

Tucson Fire said the store will be closed indefinitely.

In 2021, an east-side Walmart went through a similar situation after four aisles of mostly paper products were set on fire on Christmas Eve.

A month later, Tucson police arrested Bryant Gonzales, 31, in connection with the fire.