Arizona will leave decision on reopening to school leaders

PHOENIX — Arizona schools will have more of a say about how — and when — classes start this school year, and they'll get more money from the state to cover the added cost of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Doug Ducey has directed the Department of Health Services to come up with "public health benchmarks," including a decrease in coronavirus positivity, by Aug. 7 that districts and charter schools will be required to consider when determining whether to open classrooms.
While it will be up to each entity to determine when they are ready for in-person learning, the state has said schools must begin at least online learning by the regular date planned on their calendars.
Another condition from the state: By Aug. 17, those who intend to have only remote or online classes have to provide somewhere for students to go during the school day.
That can be as simple as opening up a gym and providing computers or even just daycare to serve children whose parents work as well as students who do not have access to computers at home.
The plan, announced Thursday by Ducey, will provide an additional 5% in state aid. But there are strings attached.
For schools that are offering in-classroom learning, that means complying with requirements like providing "social distancing."
That's particularly significant for districts that don't intend to offer in-person teaching amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
Under normal circumstances, the state pays only 95% of normal aid for students who are being taught only online. That means only about $5,000 per student versus $5,300, the average figure for traditional public schools.
Ducey's plan erases that gap.
But the governor also intends to provide an identical bonus to qualifying school districts who agree to actually put children into seats. They will get 105% of state aid, or an extra $265.
Aides to the governor pegged the cost to the state at about $370 million if all school districts meet the qualifications. Those dollars would come from the state's share of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The governor's other big announcement is that Arizonans will not be going back to bars, gyms, fitness centers and movie theaters on Monday, July 27.
That is the day the governor's latest closure order on these businesses was set to expire. Instead, Ducey is extending it indefinitely, with a promise to review the situation every two weeks.
The move comes as there are indications that the rate of infection in Arizona is beginning to decrease.
But the situation still remains critical, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying in its latest report that Arizona remains "in the red zone for cases."
That means there were more than 100 new cases for every 100,000 residents last week and the percent of tests coming back positive remains above 10%. What that also means, the CDC said, is the state should keep bars and gyms closed in "hot spot" counties.
That includes all but Apache and Greenlee counties.
Still, Ducey is not following all the CDC recommendations, including limiting indoor dining to 25% of restaurant capacity. He is sticking with his 50% cap.
