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On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the 107th Tucson Veterans Day Parade will march through historic downtown, marking 108 years since armistice went into effect, halting hostilities on the Western Front in WWI.

The parade route Wednesday will start at the intersection of North Granada Avenue and West Alameda Street at 11 a.m., before looping around El Charro Café Downtown and the Tucson Museum of Art.

Organized annually by the Tucson Veterans Day Parade Foundation, the central theme this year is a celebration of 250 years of freedom.

Road closures are to be expected in the downtown area starting Wednesday morning and going into the early afternoon.

This year's sponsors include the Desert Diamond Casino, Larry H. Miller Dodge Ram Fiat Tucson, the City of Tucson and more.