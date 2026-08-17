The votes are in, and the finalists have been chosen! From favorite local restaurants and shops to trusted service providers, health care professionals and places to play, these businesses and individuals rose to the top in this year’s voting. Browse the nominees below by category and see which Tucson-area favorites made the list.
Business Services
Best Aerial Photography
BG Boyd Photography
Desert Drones
Photography by Jonathan Arlia
Best Business Banker
Commercial Loan Officer Eric Smith — First Citizens Bank
Commercial Loan Officer Hughes Federal
Commercial Loan Officer Vantage West Credit Union
Best Business Consulting/Marketing Services
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Anchor Wave Digital Marketing Agency
GNU Ventures
Regal Fierce Media
Best Business Referral/Networking Group
BNI SoZona
Tucson Association Of Executives
Tucson Business Networking
Best Call Center
Call 24 A Professional Answering Service
Contact One Call Center
Rincon Communications
Best Certified Public Accountant
HBL CPA
R & A CPAs
The Royce CPA Firm
Best Chamber of Commerce
Marana Chamber of Commerce
Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce
The Chamber of Southern Arizona
Best Coworking Space/Flex Space
Spoke Coworking
The L Offices
The Post Workspaces
Best Cyber Security Company
Guardian IT
Leeshanok Network Solutions
Nodes Up IT
On Top of I.T.
Best Digital Marketing
Anchor Wave Digital Marketing Agency
CopyEdit by LC
Two See Marketing
Best Document Destruction
Service Beacon Group
Citizens Business Archives
Shred-it
Best Fleet Tracking
Acacia IT
Desert Tracker GPS
EcoTrack Fleet GPS Management, LLC
Tucson GPS Tracking
Best Internet & Telephone Service
DakotaPro
T-Mobile
Verizon
Best IT Service Provider
Leeshanok Network Solutions
Nodes Up IT
On Top of I.T.
Best Mailing Services
APS Automated Presort Services
PakMail
The UPS Store
Best Membership Organization
Northwest Tucson Moose Lodge
Tucson Association of Executives
Tucson Business Networking
Best Nonprofit
Friends of PACC
Humane Society of Southern Arizona
YMCA of Southern Arizona
Best Occupational Health & Safety Training Company
AZC Drug Testing
PhoeniKS Safety Training
Stay Positive Safety Solutions
Best Office Equipment/Copier Dealer
APS Automated Presort Services
Arizona Business Equipment
Digital Imaging Systems
Best Printer Ink & Toner Cartridge Co.
Arizona Business Equipment Inc.
Cartridge World
Digital Imaging Systems
Best Printing Company
APS Digital Print
Cirrus
West Press
Best Promotional Products Co.
Garment Graphics and Promotional Products
Lady Baba does Promo
Southwest Graphics & Wraps
Best Sign/Vehicle Wrap Co.
Cirrus Visual
Innovative Signs
Southwest Graphics and Wraps
Best Website Design Co.
Anchor Wave Digital Marketing Agency
Proper Villains, LLC
Two See Marketing
Dining
Best Asian Food
Jun Dynasty
Kintoki Shushi House & Bar
Miss Saigon
Best Bagel
Bruegger's Bagels
Bubbe's Bagels
Shasha Rae's Sourdough Goods
Best Bakery
Saguaro & Sunrise Bakery
Sonoran Sourdough
Sydney's Sweet Shoppe
Best Bar
Caps & Corks
Hops Sports Grill
The Cork Tucson
Best Bar & Grill
Barrio Brewing Co
Hops Sports Grill
Trident
Best Barbecue
Bashful Bandit Barbecue
FORK U BBQ by Pin-Up Pastries
Holy Smokin Butts BBQ
Best Beer Selection
Barrio Brewing Co
Caps & Corks
Hops Sports Grill
Best Breakfast
Baja Cafe
Bisbee Breakfast Club
Teaspoon
Best Brewery
Barrio Brewing Co
Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
Dragoon Brewing Company
Best Brunch
Amelia's Mexican Kitchen
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
Teaspoon
Best Burger
Divine Bovine Burgers
Hops Sports Grill
Burger Zinburger
Best Burrito
Amelia's Mexican Kitchen
Nico’s
St. Mary's Mexican Food
Best Catering
El Molinito
Fork U BBQ
Roma Imports
Best Chef
Amelia's Mexican Kitchen — Chef Jose Contreras
La Frida Mexican Grill — Chef Claudia
Luis Robles — Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch
The Cork Tucson — Matt Kraiss
Best Chicken
Church's Chicken
Lucky Wishbone
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Best Cookie
Baggins
HattenBatter
The Bougie Baker
Best Fine
The Cork Tucson
Vivace
Wild Garlic Grill
Best Food Truck
Embers Pizza
Pin-Up Pastries/FORK U BBQ
Special Eats
Best Gelato
Bella's Gelato Shoppe & Food Truck
Frost Gelato
Jeremiah's Italian Ice Marana
Best Hot Dog
El Guero Canelo Restaurant
Luke's Chicago Style
Pat's Chili Dogs
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Licks
The Screamery
Best Indian Food
Indian Twist
Saffron Indian Bistro
Sher-e-Punjab
Best Italian Food
Bottega Michelangelo
Nate's Italian Kitchen
Piazza Gavi
Best Locally-Owned Restaurant
Hops Sports Grill
La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood
The Parish
Best Mexican Food
Amelia's Mexican Kitchen
La Frida Mexican Grill & Seafood
Ole Mexican Grill
Best Micro Beer/Craft Beer
Barrio Brewing Co
Crooked Tooth
Dragoon Brewing Company
Best Pizza
NYPD Pizza
OV Pizza & Pints
Rocco's Little Chicago
Best Raspado
Paleteria y Neveria la Michoacana
Raspados el Paraiso
Sonoran Delights
Best Salsa
Chela’s Cocina LLC
Guadalajara Grill
Ole Mexican Grill
Best Steak
Charro Steak & Del Rey
Silver Saddle Steakhouse
Texas Roadhouse
Best Subs/Sandwiches
Baggin's Gourmet Sandwiches
Beyond Bread
Bison Witches
Best Tacos
Amelia's Mexican Kitchen
BOCA Tacos Y Tequila
Street Taco & Beer Co.
Best Tortillas
La Estrella Bakery Inc.
La Mesa Tortillas
Tortillas Bryan
Best Winery
Arizona Hops & Vines
Los Milics Vineyard
Old Pueblo Cellars
Entertainment
Best Art Gallery
Absolutely Art Gallery
DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun
Madaras Gallery
Best Attraction
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum
Flandrau Planetarium
Old Tucson
Best Bowling Alley
Fiesta Lanes
Lucky Strike
Roadie's
Best Casino
Casino del Sol
Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment - Tucson
Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, Sahaurita
Best Dance Studio
Arizona Folklorico Dance Company
BA Studios
Gotta Dance!
Best DJ / KJ
Dj Chito
DJ OBI-WAN KENOBI - Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch
DJ Scott "Action" Jackson
Best Entertainment Company
Aftershock Entertainment
Gaslight Theater
Old Tucson
Best Event Center
Diamond Event Center
Embassy Suites by Hilton Tucson East
The Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch
Best Female Bartender
Felicia Renee - Casa Marana
Melissa Cooney - The NW Moose Lodge
Your Mom's House, Bar & Grill - Kelly Hambacher
Best Golf Academy
Dove Mountain Golf Academy
Good 2 Great Golf
The First Tee
Best Golf Course
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa
Omni Tucson National
Ventana Golf Course
Best Innovative Entertainment (escape rooms, axe throwing, batting cages, zipline etc)
Arizona Zipline Adventures
Roadies
Topgolf
Best Live Theatre/Performing Arts
DesertView Performing Arts Center
Gaslight Theater
La Rosa
Best Local Event / Festival
Margarita Fest - Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch
The Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade & Friends of PACC Festival
Tucson Festival of Books
Best Male Bartender
Chris Amadori - Hop's Sports Grill
Devin Nicholson - Oasis at Wild Horse Ranch
James Hernandez - The Cork Tucson
Kenneth Bravo - The Grill at Quail Creek
Best Pickleball Center
Corbett's
Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club
YMCA of Southern Arizona
Best Resort
El Conquistador Tucson, A Hilton Resort
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa
Best Walking Tour
Downtown Tucson & El Presidio Walking Tour
Tucson Food Tours
Tucson Ghosts: Ghost Tours & Haunted Pub Crawls
Best Youth Theatre
CYT Christian Youth Theatre
Live Theatre Workshop
The Gaslight Theatre
Health
Best Acupuncture Service
Chill Acupuncture and Wellness
Inspired Life Chiropractic
Invigorate Acupuncture
Best Assisted Living Facility
Handmaker Assisted Living for the Aging
The Hacienda at the River
The Villas
Best Behavioral Health
Advancing Mindsets LLC
Banner — University Medical Center South
Etano Center
Best Birthing Center
Banner — University Medical Center Tucson
Northwest Medical Center
Tucson Medical Center
Best Cannabis Friendly Establishment (cafes, event centers, restaurants, lounges, coffee shops, etc.)
D2
Nature Med
Sol Flower Dispensary
Best Children's Medical Center
Diamond Children's Medical Center (Banner - University Medicine)
TMC for Children
Tucson ER & Hospital
Best Chiropractor
Align It! Chiropractic
Inspired Life Chiropractic
Life is Good Chiropractic
Best Community Health
Banner - University Medicine
Del Sol Research Management, LLC.
Tucson Medical Center
Best Continuing Care Retirement Community
Handmaker
Splendido
Star Fish Care Homes
Best Cosmetic Skin Care
Desert Dermatology
Lux Lab Aesthetics
Maloney Plastic Surgery
Best Counseling Center/Practice
Advancing Mindsets LLC
Let All Thrive
Rehoboth Therapy and Wellness
Best Dental Implants
Casas Adobes Dentistry
Casas Adobes Oral & Maxillofacial
John R. Carson DDS
Best Dentist
Casas Adobes Dentistry
General Dentistry 4 Kids
John R. Carson DDS
Best Dermatologist/Dermatology Practice
Banner – University Medicine Dermatology
Desert Dermatology
Ironwood Dermatology
Best Drug Store/Pharmacy
Banner - University Medical Center
Desert Life Pharmacy
Reed's Compounding Pharmacy
Best Emergency Room
Banner - University Medical Center
Tucson ER & Hospital
Tucson Medical Center
Best Eye Care Specialist/Ophthalmologist
Arizona Eye Consultants
Banner - University Medicine
Oracle Eye
Best Hair Restoration
El Con Health & Wellness
Foothills Dermatology and Facial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Jerold Olson
Lux Lab Aesthetics
Best Health Club/Gym
Jet Sports Training
Sahuarita BJJ & MMA
World Gym Tucson
YMCA of Southern Arizona
Best Healthcare Provider
Banner - University Medicine
Desert Dermatology
TMC Health
Best Hearing Clinic/Facility
Arizona Hearing Specialists
Banner - University Medicine
Clarity Hearing Aid Center
Best Home Care Service
Bayada Home Health Care
BURD Home Health
Dependable Health Services
Best Hormone Therapy
El Con Health & Wellness
Maloney Plastic Surgery
Reed’s Compounding Pharmacy
Best Hospice Care
Agape Hospice & Palliative Care
Casa de la Luz Hospice
Dependable Health Services
Best Hospital
Banner - University Medical Center
Tucson ER & Hospital
Tucson Medical Center
Best Infusion Therapy
Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists
AZ IV Medics
Rescue Me Wellness, LLC
Best Locally Owned CBD Store (not a dispensary, sells mostly CBD products)
Candle With The Cure
Kelly's Natural Aromatherapy
Nature Med
Reed's Compounding Pharmacy
Best Locally Owned Primary Care
Arizona Community Physicians
ElderHealth at Home
TMC One
Best Marijuana Dispensary
D2 Dispensaries
Nature Med
The Prime Leaf
Best Medical Equipment Service & Repair
American Mobility
Medical Equipment & Supply
Mobility Plus
Best Medical Equipment Store
Allied Medcor Services
American Mobility
Med-Tech
Best Medical Laser School
Allure Institute of Medical Aesthetics
El Con Health and Wellness Center
Pure Aesthetics Natural Skincare of Arizona
Best Medical Spa
Lux Lab Aesthetics
Maloney Plastic Surgery
Skinani PLLC
Best Memory Care Facility
The Hacienda at the Canyon
The Villas
Woodland Palms Memory Care
Best Naturopathic Doctor
El Con Health and Wellness Center
Nature Cure Family Health
Nature Medica
Best Oncologist
Arizona Blood and Cancer Specialists
TMC Health Cancer Center
University of Arizona Cancer Center (Banner - University Medicine)
Best Orthodontist
Braces520 by Andrew Rosen Orthodontics
Dr Jaw
Leber Orthodontics
Best Orthopedic Practice/Surgeon
Banner - University Medicine
Children's Orthopedic Specialists
Tucson Orthopedic Institute
Best Pain Management Center
Pain Institute of Southern Arizona
Pima Pain Center
Tucson Medical Center Pain Management
Best Pediatric Emergency Room
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson
Tucson ER & Hospital
Tucson Medical Center
Best Personal Trainer
PowHERhouse Fitness
World Gym Tucson
YMCA of Southern Arizona
Best Physical Therapist
Contact Physical Therapy
Movement for Life Physical Therapy
Parkinson Wellness Recovery
Best Plastic Surgeon
Maloney Plastic Surgery
RAO Plastic Surgery
Sandeen and Lee Plastic Surgery
Best Specialty Physician (physician name)
Corinne Self, MD ElderHealth at Home
Desert Dermatology - Michelle Goedken
Mark Chorebanian, M.D
Best Urgent Care
Banner Urgent Care
Northwest Urgent Care
TMC Urgent Care
Best Veterinarian Clinic/Animal Hospital
Adobe Veterinary
Jackpot Veterinary Clinic
VCA Civano Animal Hospital and Emergency Center
Best Vision Service/Optometrist
Alvernon Optical
Clear Vision Express
Oracle Eye Physicians & Surgeons
Best Weight Loss Practice
El Con Health & Wellness
Lux Lab Aesthetics
The LowT Clinic
Best Women's Center
Banner - University Medicine
El Con Health & Wellness Center
Tucson Medical Center
Home Services
Best Air Conditioning/Heating Service
Oscar's Cooling & Heating
Rite Way Heating Cooling & Plumbing
Samson & Sons Heating & Cooling
Best Alarm/Security Company
Accura Systems of Tucson
ADT Security Services
Desert Coyote Locksmith
Best Artificial Turf Installation
Jackpot Landscaping
Omni Pool Builders
Turf Paradise
Best Artificial Turf Store/Warehouse
Purchase Green Artificial Grass
Tucson Turf
Turf Paradise
Best Biohazard/Crime Scene Clean Up
Bio-One
Servpro
Wonder Restoration
Best Blind Cleaning Service
Arch Design Window Treatments
Bloomin Blinds
The Blind Guys
Best Cabinets/Countertops
A Handyman's Haven
Harper's Ltd. Fine Cabinets
Wood and Stone AZ
Best Carpet Cleaning Company
Carpet Police
Desert West Cleaning Specialist
Steamy Concepts
The Handy Family
Best Closet Design Company
B. Thrasher Designs
California Closets - Tucson
Classy Closets
Best Concrete Coating Contractor
American Epoxy Arizona
Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Tucson
Zona Decorative Concrete
Best Concrete/Hardscape Installation
Apexx Enterprise LLC
Omni Pool Builders
Zona Decorative Concrete
Best Drywall Repair/Installation
Bentley Drywall Designs Inc
Canyon Drywall
The Patch Boys
Best Electrical Contractor
Buddy Heilig & Sons Electric
Done Rite Services
Rite Way Heating Cooling & Plumbing
Saguaro Solar Electric
Best Fire & Water Damage Restoration
Steamy Concepts
Voda Cleaning and Restoration of Tucson
Wonder Restoration
Best Garage Doors
A-Authentic Garage Door Service Co.
Arizona Garage Door Technicians
Brace Yourself Garage Door Company
J&J Superior Garage Door
Best Garden Center/Nursery
Green Things
Mesquite Valley Growers Nursery
Tucson Cactus & Koi
Best Granite & Marble Company
Bedrosians Tile & Stone
Deluxe Granite
E & E Granite Solutions
Best Hardware/Home Improvement Store
A Handyman's Haven
Ace Hardware
Harper's Hardware & Cabinet Supply
Best Home Storage Solutions Company
Classy Closets
The Container Store
The Heart's Mirror
Best Home Theater/Audio/Video Company
Arizona Sound & Light
Automation Specialist
Cathey's Audio Visual Entertainment
Best Home Window Tinting
AAG Collision, Glass & Tint
CoolVu Glass and Surface Solutions of Tucson
Roadrunner Auto Glass Inc
Best Junk Removal
In and Out Junk Removal
Quetzal Home Services
Rhino Roll Offs
Best Kitchen & Bath Supply
Benjamin Supply
Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
Re-Bath Tucson
Best Landscape/Pool Designer
Omni Pool Builders
Pools by Design
Valley Oasis Pools & Spas
Best Landscaping Company
Harmony Landscaping
Quetzal Home Services
Valley Oasis Landscaping
Best Locally-Owned Home Services Business
Omni Pool Builders
Silverado Rooter & Plumbing
Steamy Concepts
Temperature Control
Best Maid/Cleaning Service
Amie's Quality Cleaning
Desert West Cleaning Specialist
The Handy Family
The Maid Connection
Best Mold Remediation
Bio-One
Steamy Concepts
Wonder Restoration
Best Moving Company
Clutch Moving Company
Little Bear Movers
Smart Move Moving & Storage
Best Ornamental Iron
Chavez Wrought Iron
Curb Appeal Metalworks
Gorilla Fabrication
Best Painting Contractor
Piper Family Painting
Redeemed Colors LLC
The Paint Kings
Best Patio Shades/Screen Company
Blue Collar Shades
City-Wide Handyman
Shade Connection
Best Pest Control Company
Arizona Pest Control
Rigo Pest Prevention
Terminex Western
Best Plumber
Done Rite Services
Rite Way Heating Cooling & Plumbing
Silverado Rooter & Plumbing
Temperature Control
Best Plumbing Supply
Benjamin Franklin’s of Greater Tucson
Benjamin Supply
Silverado Rooter & Plumbing
Best Pool Repair
E-Konomy Pool Service & Supplies
Omni Pool Builders
Valley Oasis Pools & Spas
Best Pool Service
Omni Pool Builders & Design LLC
Reflections Pool Service LLC
Valley Oasis Pools & Spas
Best Pool/Spa Builder
Omni Pool Builders
Pools by Design AZ
Valley Oasis Pools & Spas
Best Power Washing
Brighter Days Window Cleaning
EZ Clean Power Washing
Gross Busters Power Washing
Best Remodeling Company
Meeks Maintenance & Construction
Quetzal Home Services
Royalty Renovation
Best Retractable Awning/Products
City-Wide Handyman
Sonoran Retractables
Tucson Rolling Shutters & Screens
Best Roofing Company
Arizona Pristine Roofing
B&M Roofing
Golden Roofing AZ
Roof Coating Specialist, Inc.
Best Rug Cleaning Service
Asian Trade Rug Company
Steamy Concepts
The Handy Family
Best Septic Contractor
Gross Septic Plumbing
Old Pueblo Septic & Drain Service
Rite Way Heating Cooling & Plumbing
Best Skylights
B&M Roofing
Sunshine Industries the Sunshine Experts
The Solar Store
Best Solar Systems Company
Inty Power
Saguaro Solar Electric
The Solar Store
Best Tile & Grout Cleaning
Sir Grout
Steamy Concepts
The Handy Family
Best Turf Cleaning
Jackpot Landscaping
Tucson Turf Cleaners
Turf Defenders
Best Water Treatment Company
Arizona Ice and Water
Culligan of Tucson
Desert West Cleaning Specialist
Best Window Cleaning
AZ Window Cleaning
Fish Window Cleaning
Wildcat Washers
Best Window Treatment Company
Bloomin Blinds
Desert Wind Shutters & Shades
Gotcha Covered of North Tucson/Marana
Best Windows/Doors Installation
Krausch Architectural Windows & Doors
Open Enclose
Tucson Window & Door
Best Windows/Doors Store
Krausch Architectural Windows & Doors
Open Enclose
Tucson Window & Door
Personal Services
Best Bank/Credit Union
Hughes Federal Credit Union
Pima Federal Credit Union
Tucson Federal Credit Union
Best Barber School
Aveda Institute
Fade Masters Academy Of Barbering
Hollywood Barber College
Best Barber Shop
Lewis + Ivey
Maple Leaf Hair Co.
Mestizo Studio
Best Charter School
BASIS Charter Schools
Tucson Country Day School
Tucson International Academy K-12
Best College/University
Pima Community College
The University of Arizona
University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine
Best Computer Repair
Geeks 2 You
Nodes Up IT
On Top of I.T.
Best Day Spa
Face the Fight
Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
Hourglass Body & Beauty Bar
Lindsey The Esthi Beauty Studio
Best Debit Card
Hughes Federal Credit Union
Pima Federal Credit Union
Vantage West
Best Dog Trainer
Ability Dogs of AZ
Jill Cruz Dog Training
Point and Howl
Best Financial Advisor
Freedom Trail Wealth at Dove Mountain
Hammond & Associates
Hughes Financial Services
Best Hair Salon for Men
Maple Leaf Hair Co.
Revival Salon Spa
Salon Blonde
Best Hair Salon for Women
Adriana Hill Salon & Co
Havven Beauty Salon
Salon Blonde
Best Head Spa
Face the fight
Maple Leaf Hair Co
Sinful Hart LLC / Monat Head Spa
Best Insurance Agency/Agent
American Family Insurance Terry Korte Agency
Becky Wilcox Statefarm
Steve Souchek - State Farm Insurance Agent
Best Laser Tattoo Removal
Allure Medical
El Con Health & Wellness
Oops! Laser
Best Lash Boutique
Bel Viso Lash Studio
Le’ MarBlanc
Maple Leaf Hair Co
Best Law Firm
Doug Newborn Law Firm
Law Offices of Robert G. Lewis, P.C.
Munger Denker Ruiz Barbour
Best Legal Document Preparer (Non-Lawyer)
Affordable Paralegal Solutions
Desert View Law
Divorce Packet Processing, LLC
Best Locally-Owned Hair Salon
Adriana Hill Salon & Co
Revival Salon Spa
Salon Blonde
Best Locally-Owned Personal Services Business
Lewis + Ivey Salon
Pura Vida Pet Care
Salon Blonde
Best Massage Center
Fusion Beauty Collective
Invigorate Massage
Massage by Yovonka
Best Metaphysics Reader
Blooming Aesthetics
Kahealani Kahiapo Spark Project Collective
The Desert Clairvoyant
Best Nail Salon
Gloss and Glow Luxury Nail Salon
Hauss. of Nails
Revival Salon Spa
Best Permanent Makeup
Carolynn Chong PMU Spark Project Collective
Elaine Pichet's Artistic Touch
Lindsey The Esthi Beauty Studio
Best Pet Daycare/Boarding
Hounds Town Tucson - Marana
Just Four Paws, Inc. Pet sitting service
Sol Dog Lodge And Training Center
Best Pet Groomer
Fluff N Buff
Sol Dog Lodge Grooming Salon
Velvet Bow Pet Grooming
Best Photographer
Amanda Sue Photography
HCortez Media
Jim Burwell Photography
Best Private School
Casas Christian School
Salpointe Catholic High School
St. Michael's School
Best Stretch & Wellness Center
Goats of Tucson Yoga
Levity Wellness
Stretch Zone
Best Swim School
Demont Family Swim School
Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team (FAST)
YMCA of Southern Arizona
Best Tattoo Parlor
Liberty House Tattoo Parlour
Spark Project Collective
Von’s Artistry
Best Travel Agency
Bon Voyage Travel
MVP Travel & Explorations
Travel with Cyndi
Best Videographer
BG Boyd
Desert Drones
Regal Fierce Media
Best Wedding Photographer
Desiree Bustos Photography
Jim Burwell Photography
Luna Studio
Real Estate
Best Home Inspector
Always Faithful Home Inspection
House and Home Inspections
Tanque Verde Home Inspection
Best Loan Officer
Derrick Polder - The Polder Group at CrossCountry Mortgage
Gary Franks - Altitude Home Loans
Judas Ramos - Altitude Home Loans
Best Master-Planned Community
Dove Mountain
Rocking K Neighborhood
SaddleBrooke TWO
Best Mortgage Company
Altitude Home Loans
Nova Home Loans
Prosperity Home Mortgage
Best Real Estate Agent (Individual)
Denise Newton Realty Executives Arizona Territory
Jose Pablo Campillo - Tierra Antigua Realty
Lore Denny - Long Realty
Best Real Estate Company/Broker
Long Realty Company
Realty Executives Arizona Territory
Tierra Antigua Realty
Best Real Estate Photographer/Videographer
Boom Pix
Desert Drones
LUXE Realty Photography
Best Real Estate Team
Anchor Executive at Realty Executives
Erick Quintero Team
The Urban Home Team - Long Realty
Best Retirement Community
SaddleBrooke TWO
The Fountains at La Cholla
The Hacienda at the Canyon
Best Title Company
Agave Title
Fidelity National Title
Stewart Title
Shopping
Best Antique Shop
22nd Street Antique Mall
Midtown Mercantile Merchants, LLC
The Girls Estate Sales
Best Appliance Store
Arizona Appliance & Home
Christie’s Appliance
Tucson Appliance
Best BBQ/Grill/Fireplace Store
Arizona Hearth & Grill
Flame Connection
The Home Depot
Best Bicycle Shop
Ajo Bikes
JJ’s Bicycles
Oro Valley Bicycle
Best Bridal/Formal Wear Shop
Free Ever After
GiGi Bridal
J Bridal Boutique
Maya Palace
Best Carpet/Flooring/Rug Store
Apollo Flooring
Asian Trade Rug Company
Bobbie Joe's Rug Works
Best Coin Shop
Glass Shoppe Coins
Old Pueblo Coin
Tucson Coin & Autograph
Best Computer/Electronics Store
Best Buy
Casa Pawn
SWS Computers
Best Consignment Shop
Buffalo Exchange
Midtown Mercantile Merchants
The Girls Estate Sales
The Green Monkey
Best Crystal Shop
Aquamarine Daydream
Four Of Wands
The Ninth House
Best Customer Service
Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care
Pura Vida Pet Care
SNG Tactical
Best Dive Shop
72 Aquatics
Alexander's Dive Shop
The Dive Shop
Best Flower Shop
Knock Knock By Molly
Bloom Maven
Mayfield Florist
Best Furniture Store
American Furniture Warehouse
Baker's Home Furnishings
The Girls Estate Sales
Best Gift Shop
Di Luna Candles + Goods
Sage & Bloom/Seasoned Woman
Tohono Chul | Gardens, Galleries, and Bistro
Best Gun Store
Casa Pawn
Diamondback Shooting Sports
SNG Tactical
Best Home Décor & Furnishings
At Home
Homegoods
The Girls Estate Sales
Best Hot Tub Dealer
Bullfrog Spas
Tucson Hot Tubs
Valley Oasis Pools & Spas
Best Jewelry Appraisals & Repair
Casa Pawn
Sheffield's Diamonds
Trinity Diamonds
Best Jewelry Store
Casa Pawn
Sheffield's Diamonds
Trinity Diamonds
Best Ladies Apparel & Accessories
(W) Boutique
The Rowdy Society
True Me Inspire
Best Leather Furniture
Baker's Home Furnishings
Brett Interiors Leather Furniture Gallery
Copenhagen Imports
Best Lighting/Fan Store
Illuminations
Northside Lighting
Sun Lighting
Best Lingerie Store
Fascinations
The Bra Spa
Victoria's Secret
Best Liquor Store
Plaza Liquors
Tap & Bottle - North
Total Wine & More
Best Locally-Owned Business
Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care
SNG Tactical
The Girls Estate Sales
Best Mattress Showroom
Baker's Home Furnishings
Brooklyn Bedding
Christie's Appliance & Mattress Company
Best Metaphysics Shop
Four of Wands & Spark Project Collective
Monsoon Mystics Apothecary & Mercantile
The Ninth House
Best Mexican Art & Furniture Store
The Happy Saguaro
Tres Amigos Furniture and Accessories.
Zocalo Village
Best Non-Profit Gift Shop
Ben's Bells
Golden Goose Thrift Shop
Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store
Best Olive Oil/Balsamic Vinegar
Alfonso Gourmet Olive Oil & Balsamics
Bisbee Olive Oil
Tubac Oil & Vinegar
Best Patio Furniture Store
House N' Garden
Patio Connection
Today's Patio
Best Pawn Shop
Casa Pawn
Cashbox Jewelry & Pawn
USA Pawn & Jewelry
Best Pottery Store
Green Things
Happy Saguaro
Tucson Cactus & Koi
Best Recliner
Baker's Home Furnishings
Brett Interiors Leather Furniture Gallery
La-Z-Boy
Best Shoe Store
Alan's Shoes
Fleet Feet
The Sole Reserve
Best Sports/Fitness Store
Big 5 Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods
Fleet Feet
Best Supermarket
Fry's
Sprouts Farmers Market
Trader Joe's
Best Thrift Store
Golden Goose Thrift Shop
Goodwill
Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store
Best Toy Store
Mildred and Dildred
Presidio Comics
Skallywagz Treasurez
Best Vape Shop
Red Star
Silverbell Smoke Shop
Wildcat Smoke Shop
Best Water Feature
Loya's Courtyard
Mesquite Valley Growers Nursery
Tucson Cactus & Koi
Best Western Wear/Apparel
Boot Barn
Cavenders
The Rowdy Society
Transportation
Best ATV/Motorcycle Dealer
Cochise Motorsports
Harley-Davidson of Tucson
Musselman Honda
Best Auto Body Shop
Double Gun Garage
Fix Auto Tucson/Thoroughbred
National Auto Collision Centers
Spectrum Ina Road Auto Collision
Best Auto Customization Shop
Desert Rat
Double Gun Garage
Southwest Graphics and Wraps
Best Auto Glass Repair / Replacement
AAG Collision, Glass & Tint
Safelite AutoGlass
Shelby Auto Glass
Best Auto Parts Store
AutoZone
Napa Auto Parts Marana
O'Reilly Auto Parts
Best Auto Repair Shop
Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care
National Auto Collision Centers
OOROO Auto
Best Auto Sales Person
Aaron Greenberg - Your Tucson Car Guy
Amanda Hayes, Royal GMC Land Rover
Kris Bowman, Lexus of Tucson
Best Auto Window Tinting
AAG Collision, Glass & Tint
Dwight's Glass & Tint
Southwest Graphics & Wraps
Best Car Key Replacement/Locksmith
All Service Locksmith
Roadrunner Car Keys
Tucson 24/7 Locksmith
Best Car Wash/Detail Service
RECON Auto Detailing
Ricky Slicky Mobile Detailing
Spark Auto Detailing
Best Golf Cart Dealer
Coyote Golf Carts
Golf Cars Of Arizona
Toy Brokers Tucson
Best New Auto Dealer
Jim Click Automotive
Royal Land Rover of Tucson
Tucson Subaru
Best Oil Change
Automotive Recalibration Center
Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care
My Mechanic Maintenance & Repair
Best Rental Car Company
Do The Most Rentals
Enterprise
Hertz
Best RV Dealer
Freedom RV
Hudgins RV
La Mesa RV Center
Best Tire Store
C & J Tire & Wheel
Discount Tire
Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care
Best Used Auto Dealer
Car Time Supercenter
Jim Click Automotive
Royal Automotive Group
Workplace
Best Company to Work For: Large (251+ employees)
Axis Recruiting Solutions
Banner - University Medicine
Hughes Federal Credit Union
Best Company to Work For: Medium (51-250 employees)
Altitude Home Loans
DKA
Open Enclose
Best Company to Work For: Small (1-50 employees)
HBL CPA
Omni Pool Builders
Silverado Rooter & Plumbing
Best Local CEO/Owner
Aaron Baker - Omni Pool Builders & Design LLC
Silverado Rooter & Plumbing - Leroy Johnson & Matt Montanaro
Stacy Fowler Tucson Business Networking
Best Temp/Employment Agency
A&M Personnel
Axis Recruiting Solutions
DKA
Best Training & Development Program
Altitude Home Loans
Bill Jones National Auto Collision Centers
PhoeniKS Safety Training
Best Workplace Culture
Agave Management Solutions
Omni Pool Builders
Silverado Rooter & Plumbing