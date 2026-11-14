Prefer us on Google Learn More

The Arizona Daily Star won the top prize in the Arizona Media Association’s inaugural Copper State Awards, for an investigation by reporters Emily Bregel and Emily Hamer into the use of solitary confinement at a private, for-profit prison in Eloy housing U.S. immigration detainees.

The project was published in May by the Star, where Bregel writes about border and immigration issues. Hamer participated in the reporting through her work on the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team.

For receiving the Copper State award, presented Thursday night at a ceremony in Phoenix, Bregel and Hamer split a $5,000 prize and the Star receives $2,500, provided by the Arizona Media Association through a partnership with the A-Mark Foundation to recognize outstanding local investigative journalism across Arizona.

ABC15 Arizona and the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting tied for second place.

The top awards, with monetary prizes, were selected from the first-place award winners in six divisional award categories.