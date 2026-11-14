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Hospitalized ICE detainee Andreea Marin has regained consciousness and begun breathing on her own, but she is not verbal and is still in critical condition, according to her family, who say they are "traumatized" by what's happened to Marin since she was found unconscious in her cell at Eloy Detention Center last month after an apparent suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has offered to release Marin from federal custody, according to Marin's brother, who fears her release from custody now could end up helping ICE avoid accountability for what happened to her.

Marin's brother arrived at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa Nov. 6 to find Marin thrashing in her hospital bed with her eyes open but "unfocused," as hospital staff restrained her to remove the feeding tube Marin had tried to rip out, her brother wrote in a message Thursday to the Arizona Daily Star.

Marin was gagging on the tube, making sounds, vomiting and unable to communicate, said her brother, who has asked the Star not to publish his full name as he copes with his grief.

On Friday, Marin appeared more alert and seemed to respond to her name, her brother said. Though Marin's body successfully fought off the sepsis and pneumonia that doctors initially expected to be fatal, she has significant brain damage from going without oxygen for at least 10 minutes at Eloy, said her brother, a naturalized U.S. citizen.

"We're on this roller coaster," he told the Star in a Friday phone call. "We thought we'd lost her, and we don't know what to think anymore. We’re just taking it day by day. ... There’s a little hope there and we’re all hanging on to it."