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After 17 years on the run, a fugitive wanted out of Tucson and Michigan was extradited to the United States from Mexico.

Jorge Lamadrid-Carranza was originally arrested in a 2007 Tucson drug investigation which led to authorities seizing nearly 11,000 pounds of marijuana, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

The following year, Lamadrid-Carranza was arrested again in Michigan on federal charges. After posting bond, he returned to Arizona, the release said.

Court records described alleged ties between members of the Lamadrid family and the Sinaloa cartel, the release said.

Lamadrid-Carranza pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute marijuana. After he failed to appear at sentencing, a federal warrant was issued in August 2009.

In the case out of Pima County, prosecutors withdrew a plea agreement and proceeded to trial for 18 felony charges related to marijuana distribution. When he again failed to appear, Pima County Superior Court issued another warrant in September 2009, the release said.

Lamadrid-Carranza was ultimately apprehended by Mexican authorities on October 16, 2023, in Playa De La Carment, Mexico.

On Sept. 24, nearly three years later, U.S. Marshal Service deputies brought Lamadrid-Carranza back to Arizona to address the case out of Pima County.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also coordinating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan regarding Lamadrid-Carranza's federal charges.