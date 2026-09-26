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The 35-year-old self-described "Queen of the South" was sentenced to 17 years in prison on federal charges for leading a large-scale drug ring.

Authorities say Amanda Rachelle Miller oversaw the trafficking of fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs alongside dozens of co-conspirators.

As part of Miller's enterprise, she supervised couriers, orchestrated bulk drug deliveries, and managed cross‑border money laundering, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona said in a news release.

Miller also reportedly claimed to have come up with the idea of "rainbow fentanyl," a brightly colored sales tactic authorities believe targets children and young adults.

Several of Miller's co-conspirators have also been sentenced: Alberto Gabriel Aranda-Ramon, a principal leader who coordinated drug delivery, was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison; Michele Oller, who supervised regional distribution, coordinated deliveries and collected commissions on large drug transactions, was given 10 years; Rodrigo Lopez‑Lozoya, who transported 17 kg of methamphetamine from a Tucson stash house, was given 10 years.

During the multi‑year investigation conducted by the Homeland Security Task Force, $134,444 in U.S. currency, eight vehicles and fourteen firearms and $87,158 worth of luxury clothing, accessories, and jewelry were seized, the release said.