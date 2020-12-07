Assistance League helps people in crisis start over

Families forced into homelessness; individuals, young and old, subjected to abuse; children experiencing emotional or physical trauma; parents unable to buy their kids clothing and shoes.
Prior to the pandemic, Assistance League of Tucson’s programs were benefiting families and individuals in such situations. Then COVID-19 struck, exacerbating financial, social and emotional stress. Our organization responded by focusing on aiding those in our community who were hit worst by the crisis.
Picture your sister, homeless, with her five children living in a cramped car. Imagine your brother leaving a rehabilitation center with nothing or your mother fleeing an abusive relationship with just the clothes on her back.
Social services agencies aid in finding housing for victims, but how can victims buy essentials to set up a new household or clothing for their children?
Through our 31 partner agencies, Assistance League programs supplied 970 families and 1,859 individuals with basic kitchen, bed and bath supplies to give them a fresh start in new housing. New clothing and shoes, a backpack and a book were provided to 4,385 school children through 40 Title I school partners and three agencies.
A former recipient of a Starting Over Supplies kit stated that it helped her to get back on her feet; she “paid it forward” by becoming a social worker with one of our partner organizations.
Our Thrift Shop, staffed and operated solely by volunteers, generates the largest part of the revenues that fund our programs.
However, without donations, our outreach could be cut by more than a third. Use your tax credit donation to support the programs of Assistance League of Tucson.
A $375 tax credit donation covers the cost of basic household supplies for three families of four. A $90 donation supplies one child with new clothing; $3,600 will dress 40 children.
For more information go to altucson.org.
