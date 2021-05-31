Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona fundraiser features bocce, bowling, cornhole

Michelle Villegas, 19, can attest to that.

The 2020 graduate of Amphi High School just completed her first year at Pima Community College, a feat that she credits her “Big” and BBBSSA with helping her to attain.

“My mentor actually was one of the biggest impacts throughout my four years of high school. The transition of starting high school was more drastic than I had imagined, and since I am the first person in my family to graduate from high school, I had no one to guide me through it. My mentor, Kristen, had been through it and gave me the best advice and insight . . . if you have a mentor, it is very much like you have an advantage,” said Villegas.

Villegas said that BBBSSA also provided support when COVID scuttled traditional graduation celebrations.

“Graduation wasn’t what I had always dreamed it would be, but Big Brothers Big Sisters made sure I felt like I had graduated. They had a virtual ceremony and really made us feel that they were proud of our whole class,” she said.

That support, along with the ongoing mentor relationship, has also been invaluable during the transition into college in this very unusual year, according to Villegas.