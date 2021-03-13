Bob Walkup, former Tucson mayor, dies at 84

"Bob was not only easy to work with, he was ready to work," said Leal, who served five terms on the City Council. "He cared about the community and he liked to brainstorm with people and figure things out. He liked teamwork for creative problem solving. I trusted him and enjoyed working with him."

Former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild recalled Walkup's character. "I have met a whole lot of people in my life and you will never meet a nicer person than Bob Walkup. He didn't have a bitter bone in his body. He always treated me graciously and he was willing to help me," said Rothschild, a Democrat, who was elected to fill the mayoral seat left open by Walkup who chose not to run for a fourth term.

Rothschild said Walkup's legacy is his work in the creation of a Regional Transportation Authority and tackling the Central Arizona Project water delivery system to Tucson. He also said Walkup's vision and work in Rio Nuevo economic development and the streetcar system "took time to blossom."

"The underlying roots were in good part for Bob's vision of downtown, and it reached success later on," said Rothschild.

Transit, water big accomplishments