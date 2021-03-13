Bob Walkup, former Tucson mayor, dies at 84

Bob Walkup, who ran as a centrist Republican and was elected for three terms serving from 1999 to 2011, died Friday evening. He was 84
Walkup was in hospice at his midtown home, diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a serious lung disease that causes scar tissue to grow inside the lungs and makes it hard to breathe. It progresses over time.
His wife, Beth, told friends about her husband's passing on Saturday morning.
In an interview with the Arizona Daily Star before leaving office, Walkup said he was "content" because he believed he did a good job and Tucson was better for it, despite his critics who said he left unfixed the controversy-plagued Rio Nuevo downtown development efforts that led to millions of dollars lost to planning and designs of projects that never came to fruition. Walkup said: "It's a bit of the cost of doing business."
Under downtown development plans, he said he helped connect the west side of Interstate 10 to the rest of downtown, and set the stage for the modern streetcar. A landfill was cleaned up and infrastructure built. The university established a presence downtown, and some corporate headquarters moved in. He predicted that someday people will come downtown and be struck by all the activity taking place.
"Bob was dedicated to economic development downtown and its rebirth," said Steve Leal, a former member of the Tucson City Council who served when Walkup was mayor. "He cared a lot about Rio Nuevo and the street car, and it generally made him happy to see good things happening downtown," said Leal, a Democrat.
"Bob was not only easy to work with, he was ready to work," said Leal, who served five terms on the City Council. "He cared about the community and he liked to brainstorm with people and figure things out. He liked teamwork for creative problem solving. I trusted him and enjoyed working with him."
Former Mayor Jonathan Rothschild recalled Walkup's character. "I have met a whole lot of people in my life and you will never meet a nicer person than Bob Walkup. He didn't have a bitter bone in his body. He always treated me graciously and he was willing to help me," said Rothschild, a Democrat, who was elected to fill the mayoral seat left open by Walkup who chose not to run for a fourth term.
Rothschild said Walkup's legacy is his work in the creation of a Regional Transportation Authority and tackling the Central Arizona Project water delivery system to Tucson. He also said Walkup's vision and work in Rio Nuevo economic development and the streetcar system "took time to blossom."
"The underlying roots were in good part for Bob's vision of downtown, and it reached success later on," said Rothschild.
Transit, water big accomplishments
Walkup was mayor on Jan. 8, 2011 when then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was holding an event at a northwest side shopping center and a gunman killed six and wounded 13, including Giffords. He said the nation and the world saw the best of Tucson in the wake of the shootings with first responders and medical teams performing "modern miracles", and the community uniting with candlelight vigils, memorials and raising funds to support the victims.
"They saw new heroes emerge at the scene of unspeakable tragedy. Indeed, they saw Tucson. One troubled man at his worst and one million of us at our best," said Walkup in a Star news article.
The former mayor was known for his involvement in forming the Regional Transportation Authority and securing federal funding for the city's streetcar. The streetcar system was the first made in America in nearly 60 years, and is the city's first all-electric, fixed rail transit system. It is part of the voter-approved $2.1 billion Regional Transportation Authority plan implemented through 2026.
Walkup was present at festivities in July 2014 at its launch. The four-mile streetcar route connects five districts — the University of Arizona, Main Gate Square, Fourth Avenue, Downtown and the Mercado, west of the Santa Cruz River. There are 100,000 people who live, work and spend leisure time within a quarter mile of the corridor, according to city data.
Walkup also was known for his work on water issues, and under his leadership in 2001 the city began using its share of Colorado River water. It supplemented the potable water supply and reduced Tucson's dependence on groundwater.
He had backing from business leaders, developers, homebuilders and contractors because the Colorado River water helped provide a long-term water policy needed for future growth. However, the city had to deal with its program of blending the river water with the groundwater to reduce salinity and mineral levels, making the drinking water taste better and household appliances operate longer. In the1990s when the river water was first delivered, it corroded homeowners' pipes causing devastation to properties.
The former mayor collaborated with the county and planned the consolidations of economic development agencies into one regional entity — the Tucson Regional Economic Opportunities, Inc., which formed in 2005.
The non-profit consortium, now known as Sun Corridor Inc., consists of private, public, academic and non-profits to promote jobs and business assistance in Southern Arizona. Industry targets are aerospace and defense, bioscience, transportation and logistics and renewable and mining technology.
Walkup was the first Arizona mayor to sign the U.S. Mayor's Climate Protection Agreement, and his environmental efforts resulted in doubling the city's recycling rate, instituting impact fees to make new growth pay its fair share and requiring Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, certification on new city buildings. He also led the way on expansion of the city's solar energy capability.
Being mayor a 'great joy'
During his 12th State of the City Address and his last 10 years ago, Walkup said it was a "great joy" to be mayor, "but now Beth and I need to take care of our families and each other," according to a Star article.
He enjoyed making grandfather clocks, playing guitar, sketching, studying astronomy and restoring antique cars and motorcycles. In a column written by David Fitzsimmons in November 2020, "Fitz" told Walkup that he thought his greatest accomplishment was "rebuilding a '77 VW surfer van to cherry perfection."
Walkup laughed.
Walkup was born Nov. 14, 1936 and was raised in Ames, Iowa, where his father was a professor of engineering at Iowa State University. After Walkup received an industrial engineering degree from that university, he served in the Army Corps of Engineers. Once he completed his service, Walkup worked over three decades in the aerospace industry.
He worked at Rockwell International, Fairchild Republic where he oversaw the production of the A-10 and Hughes Aircraft Company — which became Raytheon — building avionics equipment, military and commercial aircraft and other national defense systems.
Walkup was a volunteer for years at the Tucson Community Food Bank, which is now the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona; the Pima-Santa Cruz County School-to-Work Program; and the Arizona Space Commission. He also was a former president of the Arizona League of Cities and Towns.
He served on the Pima Association of Governments Regional Council, the Regional Transportation Authority Governing Board, and the Tucson Regional Economic Opportunities Board.
Information about services was not immediately available Saturday morning.
