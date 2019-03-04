The Border Patrol Sector that covers most of the Arizona-Mexico border has a new chief.
Roy Villareal, a 30-year veteran of the Border Patrol, took over on Monday as the chief patrol agent for the Tucson Sector, according to a news release from the Border Patrol.
Villareal is in charge of more than 3,900 agents and staff who work along more than 262 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border in one of the busiest sectors in the country.
Previously, Villareal was the deputy chief patrol agent of the San Diego and El Centro sectors. He also was the assistant chief patrol agent and acting deputy chief patrol agent for the Yuma Sector, according to the news release.
“I look forward to working with the men and women of the Tucson Sector and I am confident we will continue to make strides in border security here in Arizona,” Villareal said in the news release. “We will face what challenges may come together with our federal, state, local and tribal partners, to build safer border communities and a more secure nation.”
Villareal takes over for Rodolfo Karisch, who was reassigned to Texas.