Risk to groundwater

After the toxic gas dispersed, a secondary impact of the hazardous spill is the "plume" of contaminants in the stream, which was flowing in the aftermath of the spill due to heavy rains, Robles Morua said.

“As soon as it started raining and the stream started to flow, it was starting to carry the contaminant plume from the location of spill, moving northwards into the San Pedro River basin,” Robles Morua said.

Those chemicals could seep into the sediment and make their way into the groundwater, he said.

“The infiltration to groundwater will move slower, and that will mean it will potentially be there for a longer time,” he said.

Environmental investigations are ongoing around the 1.9 miles of drainage area in Sonora affected by the spill, including soil, stream channel and biological resources, ADEQ’s Suarez said.

Profepa is evaluating potential groundwater impacts in Sonora, she said.

Robles Morua said he thinks the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality should conduct groundwater testing close to the border, where the San Pedro crosses into Arizona, south of Hereford.

ADEQ’s statement did not say whether Arizona-side groundwater testing is planned.

While there’s likely a minimal chance the contamination plume in the river would pose a health risk to humans downstream, especially now that the chemicals have dispersed, aquatic organisms that get exposed to the chemicals will die, Robles Morua said.