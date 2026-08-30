Failing to treat the infestation can be deadly and costly for ranchers.

The Trump administration has viewed the spread of the screwworm as a national security threat. In response, the administration is working with Mexico and Panama to produce millions of sterile flies to stop the screwworm reproduction.

Mexico has opened a plant in the southern state of Chiapas that will produce millions of sterile flies to combat the spread.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum celebrated the reopening of cattle exports during her news conference on Aug. 24. She said that Mexico was releasing sterile flies in Chihuahua and Sonora, praising the efforts as a "modern" response to the crisis.

Ochoa Valenzuela, the president of the Unión Ganadera Regional de Sonora, pointed out that it took 500 million sterile flies to eradicate the screwworm, but today they have high-quality de-wormers to help combat the spread of the fly. He was opposed to the closure of the border, he said, because that would never have stopped the spread of the parasitic fly.

"It was either political or it was foolish," Ochoa Valenzuela said the day prior to the reopening of exports.

He pointed out that wildlife continues to be a vector for the spread of the screwworm, making it harder to combat. This isn't lost on USDA, with Huddleston reminding hunters in the U.S. to speak up if they see any animals that may be infected, so they can release sterile flies quickly.

"If you see something, say something," Huddleston said. "That works for screwworm, too."

'It’s a relief, but let's see'